James Cregg Recruiting Violations Lead to LSU Football 1-Year Probation Period

During the peak of COVID-19, recruiting rules in place for NCAA football teams meant virtual visits only with their recruits. However, James Cregg, a former offensive line coach with LSU, did not adhere to these rules and as a result of the violations, the NCAA have now imposed a one-year probation period on LSU. The NCAA also accepted LSU’s self-imposed sanctions.

Cregg’s IRL meeting

James Cregg was terminated by LSU in 2021 after admitting to recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. Cregg, a former LSU offensive line coach had met with recruits and handed out school gear. Furthermore he was speaking with the mother of a recruit in-person, which was in direct violation of the NCAA rules at the time.

Official visits were allowed at the time but no direct contact with coaches was allowed for health and safety reasons. Prior to the recruit’s visit, they visited Cregg’s home and he had in-person contact with the recruit’s mother. She was considering moving to Louisiana if her son went to school there. So this was the second time he had in-person contact with the family after initially showing her around his neighborhood last time they were in town. In addition to this, Cregg met with the recruit after his visit to provide him with LSU gear.

NCAA Committee Decision

When the school terminated Cregg, they also created some self-imposed sanctions and fines. They paid a fine of $5,000, barred themselves from recruiting activities for a week and cut the number of visits allowed by recruits. The NCAA accepted the self-imposed punishments and in addition added a year of probation. It also issued a three-year show cause against, James Cregg. The NCAA committee said of the decision,

“Although the [committee] has encountered more egregious conduct in past cases, the violations in this case represent intentional misconduct that should be of concern to the membership.The COVID-19 recruiting dead period was intended to protect the health and safety of prospects, student-athletes and institutional staff. It also leveled the playing field for recruiting at a time when government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions varied across the country.”

It should also be noted that Cregg was successful in a suit claiming unlawful termination against LSU and awarded $500,000. LSU plan to appeal that decision.