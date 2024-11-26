James Harden: Clippers “All Happy for Each Other”

After the Los Angeles Clippers’ 125-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden elaborated on the camaraderie this Clippers squad has shown each other this year.

“We’re coming around, and we’re understanding who we are,” Harden said. “Understanding that in order for us to have a chance at anything, we know we have to do it every single night. And that’s the most exciting part. And then, one thing about this team, we’re all happy for each other. Literally, it can be anybody’s night, on any given night. Nobody’s going to be upset; everybody’s going to be happy for each other. And things aren’t always going to be perfect to win games. But even when we lose, we’re still happy for each other. Good things will happen most of the time.”

Los Angeles is currently fifth place in the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 11-7. The team is still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to return from injury. However, James Harden has helped the team stay relevant during this stretch. The Clippers also lost Paul George this offseason. However, they appear to be just as effective without him thus far this year.

James Harden Focused on Time With Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden Vital in Win

Harden did not wallow about his past with the Philadelphia 76ers in their win. Instead, the former league MVP poured in 23 points while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. Harden also recorded eight assists and a box plus/minus rating of +30. Head coach, Ty Lue, was impressed with the team effort after the win. He also talked about the Clippers as a whole and how they have come together while also acknowledging how vital Kawhi Leonard is for the team.

“We’ve been able to lock into having one team,” Lue said. “We know who’s going to play every single night. So, it’s been helpful. But, you know, we definitely need him back, for sure.”

Leonard’s absence has allowed Harden to take on more of a leadership role with the Clippers this year.

His Numbers This Season

James Harden has been having another solid campaign. So far, the 10-tim All-Star is averaging numbers of 20.6 points, 8.7 assists, 7.3 total rebounds per game and a three-points shooting field goal percentage of 36.7 percent. Harden is also tallying an offensive box plus/minus rating of +2.9 to go along with a box plus/minus rating of +4.6. While James Harden’s best days are behind him, he is still proving to be an effective leader for a Los Angeles Clippers squad many peers thought would underachieve this year. After all, Harden is a former league MVP for a reason.