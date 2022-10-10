NCAAF

James Madison Football Program Enters AP Poll Top 25 For First Time in History

David Evans
curt cignetti 2
On Sunday, the week seven AP Poll Top 25 was released and it was a bit of a shake up from the past week. James Madison’s football team was a new entry in the rankings at 25. It is the first time in the program’s history the team has been ranked. There was also some changes at the top.

JMU in at 25

JMU coach, Curt Cignetti may be a bit of a man in demand after the miracles he’s performed with his football team. Hardly a household name or a top NCAA football program, James Madison is now among the best 25 teams in the nation according to AP pollsters, just one year after becoming a FBS team. Cignetti has led the Sun Belt Conference’s JMU Dukes to a 5-0 start with double digit wins in all but one game so far.

They face a trip to 2-4 Georgia Southern before welcoming Marshall to Virginia for a chance to go 7-0 and climb the rankings. However, they then travel to Louisville in what will likely be their biggest test of the season so far. Add into the mix that the Sun Belt Conference has been causing all sorts of mayhem this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this Cinderella run for JMU continued a while longer.

Changes at the top

After Alabama scraped home 24-20 against a poor Texas A&M team, they lost their top spot in the rankings. The Crimson Tide dropped to three. Meanwhile, Georgia regained the number one spot. Furthermore, Ohio State are now ranked second in college football’s top 25 AP poll. They were the only three teams receiving first place votes.

Top 25 matchups this Saturday in week 7

#10 Penn State @ #5 Michigan (Noon, FOX)

#15 NC State @ #18 Syracuse (3:30pm, ACC Network)

#3 Albama @ #6 Tennessee (3:30pm, CBS)

#8 Oklahoma State @ #13 TCU (3:30pm, ABC)

#16 Mississippi State @ #22 Kentucky (7:30pm, SEC Network)

#7 USC @ #20 Utah (8pm, FOX)

AP Poll Top 25

The full college football Top 25 AP Poll is as follows:

Rank School Conference First Place Votes Points
1 Georgia SEC 32 1535
2 Ohio State Big Ten 20 1507
3 Alabama SEC 11 1489
4 Clemson ACC 1348
5 Michigan Big Ten 1319
6 Tennessee SEC 1232
7 USC Pac-12 1214
8 Oklahoma State Big 12 1150
9 Ole Miss SEC 1061
10 Penn State Big Ten 974
11 UCLA Pac-12 907
12 Oregon Pac-12 893
13 TCU Big 12 819
14  Wake Forest ACC 748
15 NC State ACC 746
16 Mississippi State SEC 589
17 Kansas State Big 12 559
18 Syracuse ACC 393
19 Kansas Big 12 330
20 Utah Pac-12 328
21 Cincinnati American Athletic 257
22 Kentucky SEC 150
22 Texas Big 12 150
24 Illinois Big Ten 117
25 James Madison Sun Belt 105
NCAAF News
