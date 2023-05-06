Horse Racing Picks

James Scully Kentucky Derby Picks & Predictions: Angel of Empire at no. 1

Jeremy Freeborn
Angel of Empire Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

James Scully is based out of Lexington, Kentucky. In addition to following horse racing, he is a passionate fan of the Cincinnati Reds of Major League Baseball, and the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. An expert handicapper, Scully writes for brisnet.com, twinspires.com, and kentuckyderby.com.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

  • 🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
James Scully Kentucky Derby Picks | James Scully Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

This horse racing expert is also an editor at Handicapper’s Edge and Bloodstock Journal. His knowledgeable analysis can be found on the Horse Racing Radio Network, where he co-hosts a call-in show alongside Bobby Neuman of Los Angeles, California.

Angel of Empire (+450)

Scully has been very impressed with Angel of Empire’s progress throughout the 2023 horse racing season. The horse did not receive the two-year-old headlines like Forte did in 2022, but its performance at the Arkansas Derby has put him as a leading contender at Churchill Downs. It is Angel of Empire’s ability to accelerate in a short period of time that has impressed experts, and that is why many are considering this horse to win the first triple crown race of the year.

Verifying (+1200)

Scully really likes Verifying’s momentum. He performed admirably at the Blue Grass Stakes, and was narrowly beaten by Tapit Trice. Scully believes Verifying has the capability of being the pacesetter in the race, and if the horse does, then Verifying could be tough to pass.

Tapit Trice (+330)

Tapit Trice went into Saturday as the underdog behind Forte. Now the horse is the favourite at (+330) after Forte withdrew for an undisclosed reason. In addition to winning the Blue Grass Stakes, Tapit Trice has won in New York City, and two prestigious horse races in Florida. The one concern that Scully has is the fact that Tapit Trice is a slow starter, but has the potential to win the race if the Kentucky Derby does not have a fast pace.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
