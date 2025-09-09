Jameson Williams Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Lions

Jameson Williams has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth up to $83 million. One of the most underrated deep threats in the NFL, Williams pairs perfectly with superstar wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, giving the Lions’ offense an often-overlooked vertical dimension.

The six-foot-one receiver was previously under contract through the 2026 season after Detroit picked up his fifth-year rookie option. However, the Lions have been impressed with his growth, particularly after bouncing back from early-career suspensions. As a result, Williams is now locked in through the 2029 season.

Jameson Williams’ Career Numbers

Williams has quietly developed into one of the NFL’s top secondary wide receivers. While Amon-Ra St. Brown thrives on short and intermediate routes, Williams brings a game-breaking speed element that stretches defenses vertically, giving quarterback Jared Goff yet another dynamic weapon.

Last season, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft posted a breakout campaign. He tallied career highs across the board with 1,001 receiving yards, 58 receptions, and seven touchdowns. He also averaged 66.7 receiving yards per game, 3.9 receptions per game, and posted a catch percentage of 63.7 percent.

While his early years were slow due to limited opportunities and suspensions, 2024 appeared to be the turning point. Over his four-year career, Williams has totaled 87 catches for 1,419 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 41.7 receiving yards and 2.6 receptions per game. His career catch percentage currently stands at 59.2 percent.

Ultimately, the Lions are betting on Williams’ continued growth as he enters the prime of his career.

Is it Time to Panic for Detroit After the Week One Defeat to Green Bay?

To say Detroit’s 2025 season got off to a rocky start would be an understatement. Traveling to Green Bay in Week One is always a challenge, but few expected the Lions to be dominated the way they were in a 27-13 loss. Still, this might serve as the wake-up call they need. Especially after being labeled Super Bowl contenders by many analysts this offseason.

The bigger story may have been how sharp the Packers looked, particularly with their high-profile acquisition, Micah Parsons. Green Bay’s defense was relentless, racking up four sacks and nine quarterback hits.

While Detroit is still adjusting to new offensive and defensive coordinators, it’s important to remember that it’s only Week One. There’s no need to panic just yet. However, key adjustments must be made quickly if the Lions want to live up to their high expectations.