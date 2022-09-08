In one of the most epic matches of the 2022 tennis calendar, the third seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and the 11th seed Jannik Sinner of Italy provided us with a glimpse of what is expected to come for many years in the tennis world. In the men’s quarterfinals of the 2022 United States Open, which ended on Thursday morning, Sinner and Alcaraz played the latest match ever in the history of the U.S. Open. The match ended at 2:50 AM ET, with Alcaraz winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Previous Latest Matches

There are three U.S. Open matches that were played until 2:26 AM ET. In the second round of the 1993 U.S. Open, Mats Wilander beat Mikael Pernfors 7-6, 3-6, 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 in an all-Swedish battle. In the third round of the 2012 U.S. Open, the 19th seed German Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated the ninth ranked American John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the fourth round of the 2014 U.S. Open, the 10th seed Kei Nishikori of Japan beat the fifth seed Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Second Late Match for Alcaraz at 2022 U.S. Open

This was the second late match for Alcaraz at the 2022 U.S. Open. In the fourth round on Tuesday, Alcaraz defeated the 15th seed and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. That match ended at 2:23 AM and is now the fifth latest match ever played at the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz receives high praise from John McEnroe

In the early stages of the quarterfinal match, Alcaraz received high praise from John McEnroe, who is working as a television analyst for ESPN. McEnroe stated Alcaraz was one of the fastest players he has ever seen on the tennis court and compared him to Sweden’s Bjorn Borg and American Michael Chang.

Men’s Semifinals are Set

We now know who is in the final four on Friday. Alcaraz will face the 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe of the United States. The other semifinal has the fifth seed Casper Ruud of Norway against 27th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.