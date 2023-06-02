Jared Gordon Out: Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler for UFC Vegas 74

Jim Miller (35-17) will now face promotional newcomer Jesse Butler (12-4) on short notice at UFC Vegas 74. The lightweight bout will take the place of the originally scheduled fight between Jim Miller and Jared Gordon on June 3 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Jesse Butler steps in on short notice to take on Jim Miller this Saturday at #UFCVegas74 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/HcGfwwi8X4 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 1, 2023

Miller was originally scheduled to face Jared Gordon, but Gordon withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Butler, who fought four months ago for Fury FC, stepped in as a replacement.

Miller is a veteran of the UFC, with a record of 35-17. He is a former lightweight title challenger and has the most wins in UFC history with 24. Butler is a younger fighter compared to Jim Miller with a record of 14-2. He is coming off a win over Luis Luna at Fury FC 75 back in February 2023.

This is a great opportunity for Butler to make a name for himself against a veteran like Miller. Miller is a tough opponent, but Butler has the skills to win. He is a well-rounded fighter with good striking and grappling. He will need to be at his best to defeat Miller, but he has the potential to pull off the upset.

Here is a more detailed analysis of both fighters:

Jim Miller looks to extend his all-time wins record

Jim Miller is a 39-year-old fighter from Whippany, New Jersey. He is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu that has been fighting professionally since 2005. He has competed in the UFC since 2008 and is one of the most experienced fighters in the promotion and currently holds the record for the most wins in UFC history.

Miller is a well-rounded fighter with good striking and grappling. He has a strong ground game and is a submission specialist. He has also shown good striking power and has knocked out several opponents.

Miller is a veteran of the UFC and has faced some of the best fighters in the world. He has a chance to win another fight against Butler and tack onto his already all-time wins record.

Jesse Butler wants to put his name on the map at UFC Vegas 75

Jesse Butler is a 31-year-old fighter from West Monroe, Louisiana. He has competed for several promotions, including Fury FC and LFA, and has been fighting professionally since 2015.

Butler is a well-rounded fighter much like his counterpart Jim Miller as he good at striking and grappling. He has a strong ground game and is a submission specialist with 8 of his 12 wins coming by submission.

This is a great fight between two experienced fighters. Miller is the veteran and the rightful favorite, but Butler is a dangerous opponent with the potential to pull off the upset. This fight has the potential to be a barnburner and should be an exciting one for the fans watching UFC Vegas 74.