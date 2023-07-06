Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Two of the best welterweights in the world will clash on July 8, 2023, when Jaron Ennis defends his IBF welterweight title against Roiman Villa. The fight will take place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, and will be televised on DAZN.

Ennis is the current IBF welterweight champion. He has an undefeated record of 30-0 with 27 of those wins by knockout. Ennis recently won the interim IBF welterweight title and is looking to secure a fight with the winner of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford bout if he is able to be victorious against Roiman Villa.

Villa is a very experienced boxer with a record of 26-1 24 KOs. He is an orthodox fighter with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a very good pressure fighter, and he has the ability to wear down his opponents which is something he certainly will have to do if he wants to capture the IBF welterweight title this weekend.

This fight is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best welterweights in the world. It is a fight that could determine the best welterweight in the world.

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Jaron Ennis -1000 Roiman Villa +800

Jaron Ennis comes in as the massive favorite in this IBF welterweight title fight against Roiman Villa. Ennis has been exceptional throughout his career during his undefeated 30-0 run and is considered one of the best welterweights on the planet and will be looking to solidify that status with his 31st win against Villa.

Roiman Villa is a massive underdog in this spot mainly because he just doesn’t have the same type of hype that Ennis has but that doesn’t mean that he lacks the skill. He will be looking to cash in as a huge underdog this Saturday against his toughest opposition to date.

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Preview

Jaron Ennis will be looking to defend his IBF welterweight title for the first time when he takes on Roiman Villa at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Ennis is an exceptional boxer that utilizes his speed and movement but has the power to put out his opponents on any given night. His sharp jab and the ability to counter and land those power shots which will give Villa a ton of trouble in this fight.

Roiman Villa who is a great boxer for the welterweight division may have his work cut out for him but it doesn’t mean he won’t put up a fight. He may lack in power and technical ability that Ennis has but he makes up for his aggression and will to win. Villa surely can land something big on Ennis if can set a trap and let his hands go.

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Jaron Ennis -1000

Ennis is the more technical and powerful boxer, while Villa has that dog in him and the willpower to win on any given night. I think this fight will be close in the early going, but I think Ennis will be able to utilize his counters to land big shots that will eventually put Villa out and have Ennis move to 31-0 and one step closer to the big-name he’s been longing for.

