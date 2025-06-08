Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Win French Open

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani are the French Open women’s doubles champions. The pair filled the one gap on their impressive resume less than a year after winning Olympic gold at Roland Garros.

Paolini and Errani won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 2-6. In the third set, everything was clicking: serves, communication, court coverage, and excellent shotmaking. The final set was a one-sided affair ending with a 6-1 score.

Errani and Paolini are the Roland-Garros 2025 women’s doubles champions 🏆🇮🇹#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qrQfvWTYFK — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2025

Though not the top seed at the French Open, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani were the sentimental favorites. They lost to Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in last year’s final. A few weeks ago, they won the Italian Open doubles on the heels of Paolini’s singles win.

Sara Errani is a two-time 2025 French Open champion

Errani won the mixed doubles with Andrea Vavassori. She is the first woman to win singles and mixed doubles at Roland Garros since American Bethany Mattek-Sands in 2015. Errani’s partnership with Vavassori has been extremely successful, winning two of the last three Grand Slams (US Open 2024).

With her win with Paolini, Sara Errani earns her sixth Grand Slam doubles title and the first in 11 years (Wimbledon 2014) and her second at the French Open (French Open 2012).

Errani further cements herself as one of the greatest doubles players of all time, winning the golden doubles slam.

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Celebrate

After securing match point, Paolini and Errani erupt in tears. They went up to their box to share hugs and congratulations.

The Italians will thoroughly enjoy this accomplishment. With the Italian Open concluding right before Roland Garros began, they will have multiple reasons to celebrate..

With Jannik Sinner about to hit the court, tennis fans wonder if the Italian mojo will continue with a men’s singles win over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.