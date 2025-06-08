Tennis News and Rumors

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Win French Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani are the French Open women’s doubles champions.  The pair filled the one gap on their impressive resume less than a year after winning Olympic gold at Roland Garros.

Paolini and Errani won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 2-6.  In the third set, everything was clicking: serves, communication, court coverage, and excellent shotmaking.  The final set was a one-sided affair ending with a 6-1 score.

Though not the top seed at the French Open, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani were the sentimental favorites.  They lost to Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in last year’s final.  A few weeks ago, they won the Italian Open doubles on the heels of Paolini’s singles win.

Sara Errani is a two-time 2025 French Open champion

Errani won the mixed doubles with Andrea Vavassori.  She is the first woman to win singles and mixed doubles at Roland Garros since American Bethany Mattek-Sands in 2015.  Errani’s partnership with Vavassori has been extremely successful, winning two of the last three Grand Slams (US Open 2024).

With her win with Paolini, Sara Errani earns her sixth Grand Slam doubles title and the first in 11 years (Wimbledon 2014) and her second at the French Open (French Open 2012).

Errani further cements herself as one of the greatest doubles players of all time, winning the golden doubles slam.

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Celebrate

After securing match point, Paolini and Errani erupt in tears. They went up to their box to share hugs and congratulations.

The Italians will thoroughly enjoy this accomplishment.  With the Italian Open concluding right before Roland Garros began, they will have multiple reasons to celebrate..

With Jannik Sinner about to hit the court, tennis fans wonder if the Italian mojo will continue with a men’s singles win over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

French Open Finals Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani Win French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Tearful Aryna Sabalenka Calls Her Tennis ‘Terrible’ After French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Wins 2025 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Shares His Tennis Plans For The Rest Of 2025
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 6 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
French Open: Jannik Sinner Rolls Into Legendary Finals Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 6 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff
French Open Women’s Final Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top