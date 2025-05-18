Tennis News and Rumors

Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open Doubles With Sara Errani

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

It has been a spectacular 24 hours for Jasmine Paolini.  After defeating Coco Gauff to become the first Italian woman to win a singles title at the home tournament in 40 years, she comes back and defends her doubles title with Sara Errani.

The last time a woman captured both the Italian Open singles and doubles titles was 1990 when Monica Seles accomplished the extraordinary feat.

Paolini and Errani came from behind in both sets of the match against Madrid Open finalists Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.  They were double break down both times, yet they dug their way out of trouble to win 6-4, 6-4.

The difference came in the deciding 40-40 game points.  Paolini and Errani won the majority of them, which set the tone for the match.  They had clutch shots in the big moments.

Jasmine Paolini is an Italian tennis superstar, but she had steady net play of partner Sara Errani to help the pair get over the finish line.

Errani was appearing in her 50th doubles final, and this is her 35th win.

The Olympic gold medalists are in tremendous clay-court form headed into the French Open beginning on May 25.

Paolini will take some time to celebrate the amazing wins before heading to Paris, where they won their Olympic gold ten months ago.  While Errani has won the French Open doubles (in 2013 with Roberta Vinci), Paolini and Errani have not won it; they lost in the final last year to Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.

Next up for the celebratory Italian Open crowd is Jannik Sinner, who will attempt to give the Italians their third title victory of the weekend.  He faces Carlos Alcaraz with the match set to begin at 11 AM EDT.

 

 

Topics  
News Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_24013511_168396541_lowres-2

How Jasmine Paolini’s Historic IBI25 Win Impacts French Open Rankings

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Sloane Stephens
Did Sloane Stephens Quietly Retire From Tennis?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 16 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Italian Open
Italian Tennis Stars Dominate 2025 Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 16 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Qinwen Zheng
Italian Open: Qinwen Zheng Defeats World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 14 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini
Italian Tennis Shines As Jannik Sinner Meets The Pope And Paolini/Errani Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 14 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala
Italian Open: Coco Gauff And Alex Eala Face Toughest Test Yet In Doubles Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Announces End Of Iconic Coaching Relationship
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top