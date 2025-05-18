Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open Doubles With Sara Errani

It has been a spectacular 24 hours for Jasmine Paolini. After defeating Coco Gauff to become the first Italian woman to win a singles title at the home tournament in 40 years, she comes back and defends her doubles title with Sara Errani.

The last time a woman captured both the Italian Open singles and doubles titles was 1990 when Monica Seles accomplished the extraordinary feat.

Paolini and Errani came from behind in both sets of the match against Madrid Open finalists Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. They were double break down both times, yet they dug their way out of trouble to win 6-4, 6-4.

The difference came in the deciding 40-40 game points. Paolini and Errani won the majority of them, which set the tone for the match. They had clutch shots in the big moments.

Jasmine Paolini & Sara Errani win the doubles title in Rome for the 2nd year in a row. They are the first women's duo to win the title back to back years in the Open Era. Something special about this team. 🇮🇹❤️

Jasmine Paolini is an Italian tennis superstar, but she had steady net play of partner Sara Errani to help the pair get over the finish line.

Errani was appearing in her 50th doubles final, and this is her 35th win.

The Olympic gold medalists are in tremendous clay-court form headed into the French Open beginning on May 25.

Paolini will take some time to celebrate the amazing wins before heading to Paris, where they won their Olympic gold ten months ago. While Errani has won the French Open doubles (in 2013 with Roberta Vinci), Paolini and Errani have not won it; they lost in the final last year to Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.

Next up for the celebratory Italian Open crowd is Jannik Sinner, who will attempt to give the Italians their third title victory of the weekend. He faces Carlos Alcaraz with the match set to begin at 11 AM EDT.