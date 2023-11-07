Jason Kelce named to People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023 finalists on Monday.

Patrick Dempsey is the favorite to be named 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive by People.

Amidst the buzz of Travis Kelce’s rumored romance with Taylor Swift, it’s his brother Jason Kelce who’s stealing the spotlight in a different arena. As a recent finalist for People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, Jason Kelce has unexpectedly joined the ranks of actors and musicians traditionally favored in the annual roundup of good looks and charm. Our odds indicate the Philadelphia Eagles center has a 12.5% chance, at odds of +700, to claim the title, against leading candidate Patrick Dempsey, and other charismatic figures like Timothée Chalamet, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and Usher.

Jason Kelce +700 to Win 2023 People’s Sexiest Man Alive Award

Jason Kelce’s inclusion on this year’s exclusive list was announced Monday. And it’s inviting a fresh wave of excitement and surprise from NFL fans. While his brother makes headlines for dating chart-topping singers, it is Jason who could be 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive.

TheSportsDaily’s odds reflect his chances against an array of beloved celebrities, each with their unique style and appeal. This nomination signifies how the definition of sexiness transcends traditional barriers, recognizing talent, personality, and achievement as part of its allure. Kelce has odds of +700 according to our oddsmakers, indicating a 12.5% probability of him winning the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive title.

Kelce’s gritty attitude on the field, and affable off-field personality bolster his candidacy. It is a showcase of the diverse attributes that People’s magazine celebrates with its pick.

McDreamy’s Odds Set at +200 to be Named Sexiest Man Alive in 2023

While Kelce’s charm places him in the running, Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, is currently the favorite. Dempsey, who plays Dr. Derek Shepherd, is +200 to win the award, which indicates a 33% probability.

The fascination with Dempsey speaks to his global fanbase and his knack for portraying “McDreamy” in Grey’s Anatomy. However, the Sexiest Man Alive award transcends physical aesthetics. Instead, it often looks to honor men of substance and depth. It’s this blend of factors that will ultimately decide who takes home the title.

The excitement builds as observers await the final verdict. Will Jason Kelce’s powerful presence and community impact tip the scales against Patrick Dempsey’s magnetism?

The designation will likely shed light on the evolving standards of attractiveness. Is the new hero on the field are as laudable as those on the screen?

With the stakes set, this year’s reveal will no doubt affirm the multifaceted nature of modern masculinity, making the wait for People’s announcement one filled with both anticipation and debate.