Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California became the first American to be named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week in the 2022-23 regular season. For the week from October 31 to November 6, in three games, Robertson had four goals and four assists for eight points.

Offensive Success against Western Conference opponents

In the three games the Stars had this week, they faced a Western Conference opponent–the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers. On November 1, Robertson had one goal and two assists for three points in a 5-2 Stars win over the Los Angeles Kings. On November 3, he had two goals in a 7-2 Stars win over the Arizona Coyotes. Then on November 6, Robertson had one goal and two assists for three points in a 6-2 Stars win over the Edmonton Oilers. In addition to the eight points, Robertson was a +4 with five power-play points, one game-winning goal, 19 shots on goal, and three hits.

Robertson recognition a surprise

This past week there were eight hat tricks and four shutouts, and at first glance, one would have assumed that the NHL First Star of the Week honours would have been one of those dozen players who achieved those marks. The players with a hat trick were Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers, Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Andrei Kuzmenko of the Vancouver Canucks, Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche and Jamie Benn of the Stars. The four goalies with a shutout were Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, Ville Husso of the Detroit Red Wings, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, and Martin Jones of the Seattle Kraken.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 2022-23, Robertson has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 12 games. He is a +9 with four penalty minutes, eight power-play points, three game-winning goals, 45 shots on goal, seven hits, seven takeaways, and 12 giveaways. In an interesting statistic, Robertson led the NHL with 11 game-winning goals last season, and already leads the NHL this season with three game-winning goals.

Stars in 2022-23

The Stars currently lead the Central Division with 17 points (eight wins, three losses and one loss in extra time). They have two more points in the division than the Winnipeg Jets, and have the second most points in the West. Only the Vegas Golden Knights with 22 points have more.