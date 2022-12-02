The start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season has simply been fantastic for Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California. After 24 games, he leads the National Hockey League with 22 goals and 16 even strength goals. During the month of November, twice Robertson was named the first star of the week. Then on Thursday, he was named the NHL First Star of the Month for November during the day, then at night he began the month of December with a fantastic performance by recording a hat trick in a 5-0 Stars shutout win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Player of the Month for November

In 14 games during the month of November, Robertson had 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points. Robertson’s 15 goals are the second most goals for one month in the history of the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars organization. Dino Ciccarelli had 16 goals with the North Stars in March of 1986. Robertson’s 26 points are also the second most assists for one month in the history of the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars organization. The late Tom McCarthy of Toronto, Ontario had 27 points (12 goals and 15 assists) in November of 1983. McCarthy died at the age of 61 of an aneurism in April while living in Mexico.

Hat Trick against the Ducks

Robertson opened the scoring from Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland, and Colin Miller of Sault. Ste. Marie, Ontario at 4:13 of the first period with a game-winning goal. He then scored from defenseman Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland and Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin on the power play at 7:43 of the second period to put the Stars up 2-0. Robertson’s hat trick from Heiskanen and Hintz came at 1:23 of the third period to put the Stars up 4-0.

Shutout for Jake Oettinger

This was Oettinger’s second shutout of the season and fourth of his NHL career. The native of Lakeville, Minnesota made 31 saves. His previous shutout came on October 27 in a 2-0 win over the Washington Capitals.