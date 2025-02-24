NHL News and Rumors

Jason Robertson records fifth career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Stars win over the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Inside look at the Hat Trick

Robertson’s first goal of the game came at 8:48 of the second period. He scored from left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland and rookie center Mavrik Bourque of Plessisville, Quebec to put the Stars up 2-1 at the time. Robertson then put the Stars up 3-2 from Hintz and Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario on the power-play with four minutes and seven seconds left in the second period. Then with two minutes and 32 seconds left in the second period, Robertson scored the game-winning goal from Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario and Duchene on the power-play to put the Stars up 4-2. Two of Robertson’s goals were scored with Casey Cizikas in the penalty box for a match penalty. Cizikas was given a five minute penalty for an illegal check to the head on Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel.

Robertson’s four other hat tricks

Robertson’s first NHL hat trick came on March 4, 2022 in a 4-3 Stars win over the Winnipeg Jets. That was followed by a three goal game on March 6, 2022 in a 6-3 Stars win over the Minnesota Wild, a hat trick on  December 21, 2022 in a 5-0 Stars shutout win over the Anaheim Ducks, and in a playoff game on May 27, 2024 in a 5-3 Stars win over the Edmonton Oilers. The playoff hat trick came in game three of the Western Conference Finals.

Robertson in 2024-25

In 57 games this season, Robertson has 23 goals and 31 assists for 54 points. He is a +4 with 10 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 156 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 39 hits, 18 takeaways and 63 giveaways,

Stars in 2024-25

The Stars are in second place in the Central Division with a record of 37 wins, 18 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 76 points. They are seven points back of the first place Winnipeg Jets.

 

Topics  
Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

Jason Robertson records fifth career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3
Alexander Ovechkin records 33rd NHL career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23059249_168396541_lowres-2
Is Calvin Pickard emerging as the Oilers no.1 goalie?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 23 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Connor McDavid
X reacts to Canada winning 2025 Four Nations Faceoff
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 21 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Sam Reinhart 1
Canada to face United States in 2025 Four Nations Faceoff final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Jake Guentzel
United States and Finland win at 2025 Four Nations Faceoff
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Tkachuk
USA pound Finland at the Four Nations Face Off
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top