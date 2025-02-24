Jason Robertson records fifth career NHL hat trick

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Stars win over the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Inside look at the Hat Trick

Robertson’s first goal of the game came at 8:48 of the second period. He scored from left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland and rookie center Mavrik Bourque of Plessisville, Quebec to put the Stars up 2-1 at the time. Robertson then put the Stars up 3-2 from Hintz and Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario on the power-play with four minutes and seven seconds left in the second period. Then with two minutes and 32 seconds left in the second period, Robertson scored the game-winning goal from Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario and Duchene on the power-play to put the Stars up 4-2. Two of Robertson’s goals were scored with Casey Cizikas in the penalty box for a match penalty. Cizikas was given a five minute penalty for an illegal check to the head on Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel.

Robertson’s four other hat tricks

Robertson’s first NHL hat trick came on March 4, 2022 in a 4-3 Stars win over the Winnipeg Jets. That was followed by a three goal game on March 6, 2022 in a 6-3 Stars win over the Minnesota Wild, a hat trick on December 21, 2022 in a 5-0 Stars shutout win over the Anaheim Ducks, and in a playoff game on May 27, 2024 in a 5-3 Stars win over the Edmonton Oilers. The playoff hat trick came in game three of the Western Conference Finals.

Robertson in 2024-25

In 57 games this season, Robertson has 23 goals and 31 assists for 54 points. He is a +4 with 10 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 156 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 39 hits, 18 takeaways and 63 giveaways,

Stars in 2024-25

The Stars are in second place in the Central Division with a record of 37 wins, 18 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 76 points. They are seven points back of the first place Winnipeg Jets.