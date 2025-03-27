NHL News and Rumors

Jason Robertson records sixth career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California recorded his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick on Wednesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Dallas Stars win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Robertson’s hat trick was a natural hat trick as all three of his goals were consecutive and scored in the second period.

Inside look at the hat trick

Robertson’s first goal came at 5:01 of the second period. Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland and Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland had the assists to put the Stars up 2-0 at the time. Robertson then put the  Stars up 3-0 from Hintz at 10:42 of the second period. Robertson then put the Stars up 4-0 with a game-winning goal at 15:30 of the second period on the power-play. American-born Canadian defenseman Thomas Harley of Syracuse, New York and Hintz had the assists.

Robertson’s five prior hat tricks

Robertson’s first three goal game came on March 4, 2022 in a 4-3 Stars win over the Winnipeg Jets. That was followed by hat tricks on March 6, 2022 in a 6-3 Stars win over the Minnesota Wild, in a 5-0 Stars win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 1, 2022, in a 5-3 Stars win over the Oilers on May 27, 2024, and in a 4-3 Stars win over the New York Islanders on February 23, 2025. Robertson’s hat trick against the Oilers last season came in game three of the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Robertson in 2024-25

In 71 games this season, Robertson has 32 goals and 39 assists for 71 points. He is a +8 with 14 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 193 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 39 blocked shots, 51 hits, 21 takeaways, and 84 giveaways.

Stars in 2024-25

Dallas is second in the Central Division with a record of 46 wins, 21 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 96 points. They are six points back of the first place Winnipeg Jets, who have 102 points.

Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
