Action Network’s golf expert Jason Sobel has released his expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters. Sobel has shared his insights on a number of golfers, including outright favorites and dark horse contenders, as well as a golfer to watch as the first-round leader. Let’s dive into Jason Sobel’s Masters picks and predictions and explore the reasoning behind his choices.

Sobel has made his picks for the 2023 Masters. The golf analyst has chosen some big odds selections but gets started with Jon Rahm as his favorite to win the tournament with odds of +1000. Shane Lowry is his dark horse contender with odds of +8000, and Justin Rose is the golfer to watch as the first-round leader with odds of +3500.

Jason Sobel Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Check out a full breakdown of Jason Sobel’s expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters below:

Sobel believes there is one player you don’t want to fade in this tournament, stating, “For me, that player is John Rahm.”

With impressive stats, such as ranking third in strokes gained tee-to-green, fourth in approach, 17th around the greens, 12th in putting, and first in strokes gained total, Rahm is everything we’re looking for in a potential winner this week.

Sobel adds, “With four top-10s and nothing worse than T-27 in six career Masters starts, Rahm is everything we’re looking for in a potential winner this week.”

Sobel’s dark horse pick for the Masters is Shane Lowry. Lowry has shown steady improvement in his Masters performances since winning the Claret Jug in 2019.

Sobel explains, “Since that victory, he’s chronologically finished 25th, 21st, and T-3 – the last of which occurred last year, when he posted a pair of sub-70 scores to continually climb the leaderboard.” If Lowry’s iron game is up to his usual standards, there’s no reason why he can’t contend here once again.

Sobel also suggests keeping an eye on Justin Rose for first-round leader. Rose has opened with brilliant first rounds more than anyone at the Masters, holding or sharing the lead after eight Masters rounds – the most ever by a player who’s never won a green jacket. Sobel points out, “Two years ago, he cashed his fourth career FRL ticket at this tourney.”

A winner at Pebble Beach, Rose appears rejuvenated this year. Sobel believes it makes the most sense to choose a Thursday-only investment for Rose, based on his long history of round one success at the Masters.

