Action Network’s golf expert Jason Sobel has released his expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 US Open. Sobel has shared his insights on a number of golfers, including outright favorites and dark horse contenders, as well as a golfer he expects to finish in the top-five. Let’s dive into Jason Sobel’s Masters picks and predictions and explore the reasoning behind his choices.

Sobel is well-known in the industry for his detailed and data-driven analysis. His knowledge extends to the golfers’ styles, their past performance on similar courses, and even their mental preparedness for the challenge ahead. Sobel’s picks often challenge popular predictions, veering off the beaten path to bring a fresh perspective.

This year’s US Open tournament is no different, with Sobel revealing unexpected picks that may provide intriguing betting opportunities. So without further ado, let’s delve into Sobel’s picks for the 2023 US Open.

Below is a brief summary of Sobel’s US Open picks. Continue reading for a more detailed breakdown on each pick.

Cameron Smith to win 2023 US Open (+2800)

(+2800) Patrick Reed to win 2023 US Open (+10000)

(+10000) Jordan Spieth Top 5 at 2023 US Open (+600)

🏌️‍♂️ Event : US Open Golf Championship 2023

: US Open Golf Championship 2023 📍 Venue : Los Angeles Country Club, CA

: Los Angeles Country Club, CA 📅 Dates : June 15, 2023 – June 18, 2023

: June 15, 2023 – June 18, 2023 ⏰ First Tee Time : 9:45 AM (Eastern)

: 9:45 AM (Eastern) 📺 TV : NBC/Peacock

: NBC/Peacock 💰 Prize Money : 1st: $3.15 million| 2nd: $1.89 million | 3rd: $1.23 million

: 1st: $3.15 million| 2nd: $1.89 million | 3rd: $1.23 million 🎲 US Open 2023 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +650 | Jon Rahm +1000 | Brooks Koepka +1300 | Rory McIlroy +1500

Jason Sobel Expert Picks & Predictions for the 2023 US Open

While Scottie Scheffler seems to be the man to beat at the Los Angeles Country Club at this year’s US Open, golf expert Jason Sobel believes it can be done. And he is not taking one of the other big guns like Rahm, Koepka or McIlroy either.

Sobel has dived a little deeper into the market to find what he believes are the value picks for the US Open 2023. So without further ado, let’s dive into Jason Sobel’s picks and predictions for the 2023 US Open.

Cameron Smith to win the 2023 US Open (+2800)

Jason Sobel’s first pick for the US Open is the 2022 Open champion, Cam Smith. Sobel believes Smith’s prowess in putting, particularly under pressure, sets him apart for the 2023 U.S. Open. Noting Smith’s putting at the PGA Championship, Sobel says, “it never seemed like Smith found anything but the center of the cup from inside 15 feet.”

Sobel recognizes Smith’s past driving accuracy issues, but thinks this won’t be a problem given the event’s setup. He also acknowledges Smith’s less impressive U.S. Open history but sees an opportunity given similar conditions to his successful 2015 run.

Although Sobel confirms the volatility of putting numbers, he argues Smith’s proven skill could defy this: “Smith is in the conversation for the best putter in the world right now.” Thus, he contends that with Smith’s consistent putting game, “his current odds sounds like a bargain.”

Patrick Reed to win the 2023 US Open (+10000)

Jason Sobel strongly supports Patrick Reed for the 2023 U.S. Open, particularly because of the importance of the short game at the course. He says, “picking Patrick Reed at this number, on a course where the short game should be so important, makes a lot of sense.”

Sobel cites Reed’s strong track record in majors, with recent good results and impressive performances at the U.S. Open. He says, “Reed already owns results of T4 at the Masters and T18 at the PGA Championship, and in his eight previous U.S. Open starts, he has five top-20 finishes.”

Finally, he argues that LIV players like Reed are “still a bit underpriced in the marketplace.” Sobel is confident about a play on Reed at the current odds and suggests backing it up with more conservative bets like a top-10 finish (+650) or top-20 finish (+250)

Jordan Spieth Top-5 Finish at the 2023 US Open (+600)

Jason Sobel posits that Jordan Spieth’s combination of ball-striking and creativity might place him even higher than a top-five spot. He recognizes Spieth’s upward trajectory pre-injury and his steady recovery, stating, “He improved his score in every round at the PGA Championship… then bounced back to finish T-5 at the Memorial.”

Sobel also highlights Spieth’s likely affinity for the course, predicting, “I’d be shocked if the first words we hear out of Spieth’s mouth this week aren’t a confirmation of how much he loves this course at first blush.”

Ultimately, despite favoring Cam Smith for the outright win, Sobel implies Spieth’s potential for a top-five finish, with the event offering a “perfect palette on which he can paint a masterpiece.” He concludes, “I’ll still have a play on Spieth, too.”

