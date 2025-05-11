Jasson Dominguez of Esperanza, Dominican Republic made New York Yankees history on Friday. He became the youngest Yankees player ever to hit three home runs in a game.

How old was Dominguez?

At 22 years and 91 days, Dominguez accomplished the feat. The Yankees defeated the Athletics at the Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California by a score of 10-2.

Who had the previous record?

Hall of Fame outfielder Joe DiMaggio of Martinez, California had the previous record at 22 years and 91 days on June 13, 1937. In a very rare occurrence, the game came in an 8-8 tie between the Yankees and St. Louis Browns.

Inside look at the three home runs

Dominguez hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning with two out to put the Yankees up 2-0. That was followed by a solo home run in the seventh inning to put the Yankees up 5-0 and a one out grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to put the Yankees up 10-0. The three Yankees that scored on the four-run dinger were right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California, designated hitter Ben Rice of Cohasset, Massachusetts, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of Wilmington, Delaware.

Who are other players to hit three home runs in a game this season?

Dominguez is the fifth player this season to hit three home runs in a game. The other four are Judge, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera of Panama, Panama, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez of Bani, Dominican Republic, and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Guayana City, Venezuela.

Dominguez in 2025

Dominguez is batting .243 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in. During 33 games, 111 at bats and 128 plate appearances, he has scored 21 runs, and had 27 hits, eight doubles, three stolen bases, 15 walks, 50 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .336, and a slugging percentage of .450. The sacrifice fly was Dominguez’s first of his career, and also came in Friday’s win.