MLB News and Rumors

Jasson Dominguez becomes youngest Yankee to hit three home runs in a game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez of Esperanza, Dominican Republic made New York Yankees history on Friday. He became the youngest Yankees player ever to hit three home runs in a game.

How old was Dominguez?

At 22 years and 91 days, Dominguez accomplished the feat. The Yankees defeated the Athletics at the Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California by a score of 10-2.

Who had the previous record?

Hall of Fame outfielder Joe DiMaggio of Martinez, California had the previous record at 22 years and 91 days on June 13, 1937. In a very rare occurrence, the game came in an 8-8 tie between the Yankees and St. Louis Browns.

Inside look at the three home runs

Dominguez hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning with two out to put the Yankees up 2-0. That was followed by a solo home run in the seventh inning to put the Yankees up 5-0 and a one out grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to put the Yankees up 10-0. The three Yankees that scored on the four-run dinger were right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California, designated hitter Ben Rice of Cohasset, Massachusetts, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of Wilmington, Delaware.

Who are other players to hit three home runs in a game this season?

Dominguez is the fifth player this season to hit three home runs in a game. The other four are Judge, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera of Panama, Panama, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez of Bani, Dominican Republic, and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Guayana City, Venezuela.

Dominguez in 2025

Dominguez is batting .243 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in. During 33 games, 111 at bats and 128 plate appearances, he has scored 21 runs, and had 27 hits, eight doubles, three stolen bases, 15 walks, 50 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .336, and a slugging percentage of .450. The sacrifice fly was Dominguez’s first of his career, and also came in Friday’s win.

 

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez becomes youngest Yankee to hit three home runs in a game

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
Ha-Seong Kim
Rays put SS Ha-Seong Kim on 60 day injury list
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Pope Leo watching the White Sox.
Yes, That Was Pope Leo XIV Cheering On The White Sox At The 2005 World Series
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 9 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_16152255_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates name Don Kelly new manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 9 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24094978_168396541_lowres-2
All-Star outfielder Chet Lemon passes away at 70
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 9 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26024394_168396541_lowres-2
Mets reliever A.J. Minter to have season ending lat surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25783245_168396541_lowres-2
Marlins OF Kyle Stowers and Tigers OF Riley Greene named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2025
More News
Arrow to top