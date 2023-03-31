The 2023 NFL Draft is set for the end of April, and one receiver looking to make an immediate impact is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 21-year-old is a dynamic playmaker who could impact an NFL team right away. Which team will take a shot on the Ohio State wideout? Find out Smith-Njigba’s NFL Draft odds below.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is DANGEROUS in the open field 😳
The Ohio State WR is currently projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/fyW1MwoNSX
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 12, 2023
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is One Of The Best Wide Receiver Prospects In 2023
At Ohio State, Smith-Njigba became one of the nation’s most dynamic wideouts.
After seeing little action as a freshman, Smith-Njigba won a starting position heading into his sophomore season, and No. 11 did not disappoint.
On a team with future NFL first-round wide receivers Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Smith-Njigba led Ohio State in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) during the 2021 season. Smith-Njigba also caught nine touchdowns.
Smith-Njigba saved his best performance for the biggest stage. In the 2022 Rose Bowl against Utah, Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The 15 receptions and 347 yards were Ohio State records, and the receiving yards were an FBS Bowl record.
A hamstring injury sidelined Smith-Njigba for most of the 2022 season, as the junior only played in three games.
Despite his small frame (6’1” and 196 pounds), most mock drafts have Smith-Njigba going in the first round. Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network has Smith-Njigba going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 15, and Fox Sports has the receiver being taken by the New York Giants at No. 25.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023 Odds
Which team will select the Ohio State receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft?
According to BetOnline, the Houston Texans are the favorite (+400). The Texans have two picks in the first round: No. 2 and No. 11. Barring a trade, the second pick will most likely be used on a quarterback. However, the Texans could help out their rookie quarterback by pairing him with Smith-Njigba at No. 11.
Another team that could be in the mix for Smith-Njigba is the New York Giants (+800). The Giants made the playoffs in 2022 despite multiple injuries to their starting receiving corps. With Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard recovering from injuries, Smith-Njigba could step right into the slot for the Giants’ offense.
BetOnline also lists the Chicago Bears (+500), New England Patriots (+550), and Baltimore Ravens (+800) in the top five favorites to take Smith-Njigba.
View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.
|
Which Team Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
|Odds
|Play
|Houston Texans
|+400
|Chicago Bears
|+500
|New England Patriots
|+550
|Baltimore Ravens
|+800
|New York Giants
|+800
|Green Bay Packers
|+800
|Tennessee Titans
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+2000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+2200
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2200
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2500
|Atlanta Falcons
|+2500
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|Washington Commanders
|+2800
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+2800
|Buffalo Bills
|+3300
|New York Jets
|+3300
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+4000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+4000
|Carolina Panthers
|+5000
|Detroit Lions
|+5000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+5000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+5000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+5000
|Denver Broncos
|+5000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+5000
|Miami Dolphins
|+5000
