The 2023 NFL Draft is set for the end of April, and one receiver looking to make an immediate impact is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 21-year-old is a dynamic playmaker who could impact an NFL team right away. Which team will take a shot on the Ohio State wideout? Find out Smith-Njigba’s NFL Draft odds below.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is DANGEROUS in the open field 😳 The Ohio State WR is currently projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/fyW1MwoNSX — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 12, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is One Of The Best Wide Receiver Prospects In 2023

At Ohio State, Smith-Njigba became one of the nation’s most dynamic wideouts.

After seeing little action as a freshman, Smith-Njigba won a starting position heading into his sophomore season, and No. 11 did not disappoint.

On a team with future NFL first-round wide receivers Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Smith-Njigba led Ohio State in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) during the 2021 season. Smith-Njigba also caught nine touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba saved his best performance for the biggest stage. In the 2022 Rose Bowl against Utah, Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The 15 receptions and 347 yards were Ohio State records, and the receiving yards were an FBS Bowl record.

A hamstring injury sidelined Smith-Njigba for most of the 2022 season, as the junior only played in three games.

Despite his small frame (6’1” and 196 pounds), most mock drafts have Smith-Njigba going in the first round. Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network has Smith-Njigba going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 15, and Fox Sports has the receiver being taken by the New York Giants at No. 25.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will select the Ohio State receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft?

According to BetOnline, the Houston Texans are the favorite (+400). The Texans have two picks in the first round: No. 2 and No. 11. Barring a trade, the second pick will most likely be used on a quarterback. However, the Texans could help out their rookie quarterback by pairing him with Smith-Njigba at No. 11.

Another team that could be in the mix for Smith-Njigba is the New York Giants (+800). The Giants made the playoffs in 2022 despite multiple injuries to their starting receiving corps. With Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard recovering from injuries, Smith-Njigba could step right into the slot for the Giants’ offense.

BetOnline also lists the Chicago Bears (+500), New England Patriots (+550), and Baltimore Ravens (+800) in the top five favorites to take Smith-Njigba.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Odds Play Houston Texans +400 Chicago Bears +500 New England Patriots +550 Baltimore Ravens +800 New York Giants +800 Green Bay Packers +800 Tennessee Titans +900 Kansas City Chiefs +2000 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Seattle Seahawks +2200 Dallas Cowboys +2500 Atlanta Falcons +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Washington Commanders +2800 Las Vegas Raiders +2800 Buffalo Bills +3300 New York Jets +3300 New Orleans Saints +3300 Pittsburgh Steelers +4000 Philadelphia Eagles +4000 Jacksonville Jaguars +4000 Arizona Cardinals +4000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000 Carolina Panthers +5000 Detroit Lions +5000 Indianapolis Colts +5000 San Francisco 49ers +5000 Cincinnati Bengals +5000 Denver Broncos +5000 Cleveland Browns +5000 Los Angeles Rams +5000 Miami Dolphins +5000

NFL Betting Guides 2023