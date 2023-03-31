NFL News and Rumors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Texans, Bears Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for the end of April, and one receiver looking to make an immediate impact is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 21-year-old is a dynamic playmaker who could impact an NFL team right away. Which team will take a shot on the Ohio State wideout? Find out Smith-Njigba’s NFL Draft odds below.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is One Of The Best Wide Receiver Prospects In 2023

At Ohio State, Smith-Njigba became one of the nation’s most dynamic wideouts.

After seeing little action as a freshman, Smith-Njigba won a starting position heading into his sophomore season, and No. 11 did not disappoint.

On a team with future NFL first-round wide receivers Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Smith-Njigba led Ohio State in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) during the 2021 season. Smith-Njigba also caught nine touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba saved his best performance for the biggest stage. In the 2022 Rose Bowl against Utah, Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The 15 receptions and 347 yards were Ohio State records, and the receiving yards were an FBS Bowl record.

A hamstring injury sidelined Smith-Njigba for most of the 2022 season, as the junior only played in three games.

Despite his small frame (6’1” and 196 pounds), most mock drafts have Smith-Njigba going in the first round. Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network has Smith-Njigba going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 15, and Fox Sports has the receiver being taken by the New York Giants at No. 25.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will select the Ohio State receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft?

According to BetOnline, the Houston Texans are the favorite (+400). The Texans have two picks in the first round: No. 2 and No. 11. Barring a trade, the second pick will most likely be used on a quarterback. However, the Texans could help out their rookie quarterback by pairing him with Smith-Njigba at No. 11.

Another team that could be in the mix for Smith-Njigba is the New York Giants (+800). The Giants made the playoffs in 2022 despite multiple injuries to their starting receiving corps. With Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard recovering from injuries, Smith-Njigba could step right into the slot for the Giants’ offense.

BetOnline also lists the Chicago Bears (+500), New England Patriots (+550), and Baltimore Ravens (+800) in the top five favorites to take Smith-Njigba.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
 Odds Play
Houston Texans +400 BetOnline logo
 Chicago Bears +500 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +550 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +800 BetOnline logo
 New York Giants +800 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +800 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +900 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +2000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +2200 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +2200 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +2500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +2500 BetOnline logo
 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +2800 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +2800 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +3300 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +3300 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +3300 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +4000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +4000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars  +4000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +4000 BetOnline logo
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +5000 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +5000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +5000 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +5000 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +5000 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +5000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +5000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +5000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +5000 BetOnline logo

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
