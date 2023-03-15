ESPN College Basketball analyst Jay Bilas revealed his March Madness 2023 bracket. Below you’ll find Bilas’s bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Bilas is not trusting any of the one-seeds to make the Final Four in Houston. Bilas is siding with a pair of two-seeds, a four-seed, and a five-seed to make the Final Four. The eye-opener on Bilas’s bracket involves the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs making the Sweet 16.

Jay Bilas’s Picks

Jay Bilas March Madness Bracket 2023

This is my 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four… pic.twitter.com/3MhOrbLqRG — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 14, 2023

Jay Bilas March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Jay Bilas’s Final Four includes No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Duke, No. 2 Texas, and No. 4 UConn.

Bilas has two one-seeds -Alabama and Houston – losing in the Elite Eight. Other notable upsets include No. 13 Kent State over No. 4 Indiana and No. 12 VCU over No. 5 Saint Mary’s.

Drake To Reach Sweet 16

Bilas’s cinderella team is No. 12. Drake. Out of the Missouri Valley Conference, the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will take on the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes from the ACC in the opening round on March 17.

Drake enters the game winners of 13 of the last 14, including a dominant 77-51 win over Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. Drake is led by their star sophomore guard Tucker DeVries, with per-game averages of 19.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

For Drake to reach the Sweet 16, it will come on the back of their defense, which ranks 31st in points per game at 63.9.

UConn To Reach Final Four +425

In the West Region, Bilas likes Danny Hurley and the No. 4 UConn Huskies to advance to the Final Four.

The Huskies started the 2022-2023 season with 14 straight wins before hitting a slump in Big East conference play. However, the Huskies regained their momentum, reeling off five straight wins to close the regular season.

UConn is one of the toughest teams in the country on the glass, ranking eighth in offensive rebounds per game. The Huskies are led by junior forward Adama Sanogo (16.8 ppg) and Jordan Hawkins (16.1 ppg), who rank first and second in scoring on the team.

If the Huskies continue to defend and rebound at a high level, the Final Four is well within reach.

Arizona To Win National Championship +1600

Bilas selects the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats to defeat the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the National Championship.

The Wildcats finished the season 28-6, highlighted by a 61-59 Pac-12 Championship victory over rival UCLA.

Arizona is led by their star forward Azuolas Tubelis, who leads the team in scoring (19.8 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 RPG). The Wildcats want to get up and down the court, as they rank 19th in fast break points per game (13.88) and 15th in pace (72.5 possessions per 40 minutes).

If Arizona can cut down the nets, it will be their first National Championship since 1997.

