Jay Eisenberg NFL Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has a record of 29 wins and 20 losses so far this season, and will try to rebound in week four after incorrectly picking the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Here are three teams Eisenberg is picking this week in three very close contests. After 49 games, Eisenberg is at 29 wins and 20 losses.

Week 4 Upset

Eisenberg is picking the Chicago Bears as a 3.5 point underdog to beat the Denver Broncos outright. The Bears and Broncos are two of four teams that have not won a game so far this season. The other two clubs are the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. One reason why one should consider the Bears is the fact they did not get hammered as much as the Broncos in week three. Chicago lost by 31 points (41-10) to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Denver Broncos lost by 50 points (70-20) to the Miami Dolphins.

Anyway you look at it, the Bears and Broncos are among the worst teams in the NFL. However, there is definitely more pressure on the Broncos to do well right now than the Bears. That is why one needs to consider Chicago.

Picking the Colts in a close battle

Eisenberg likes the Indianapolis Colts to cover as the one-point favourite against the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts exceeded expectations last week in a 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. They pulled out the victory even though they were 7.5 point underdogs. Indianapolis’s star was kicker Matt Gay of Orem, Utah. He became the first kicker in NFL history to successfully make four field goals of 50+ yards in a single game.

Picking the Seahawks on Monday night

In the final game of the week the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) play the New York Giants (1-2). In the two losses the Giants have had this season, they lost by a combined total of 58 points. When the Giants won, they trailed the Arizona Cardinals 20-0 at half time. At this time the Seahawks are a one point favourite and been significantly more consistent than the Giants all season long.