Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever.

After Jalen Brunson hit the game-winning shot to push the New York Knicks past the Detroit Pistons, Jay Williams suggested the talented lefty could become an all-time great.

Jay Williams On Jalen Brunson’s Trajectory

"I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform. … Before it's all said and done, I think we will be talking about him in that capacity." —@RealJayWilliams on Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/5MmzVCwltR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 2, 2025

Brunson’s easily one of the most beloved Knicks of the 21st century. Last night’s game-winning shot only added to his legacy.

On Friday’s Get Up, the panel discussed Brunson’s impact on the Knicks and how he’s helped revitalize the franchise.

Williams took things one step further and named Brunson as one of the best to ever wear the blue and orange.

“I know that he has to close the deal and win a championship. A lot of that is roster construction, the right pieces. I don’t think they’re actually going to have a chance against the Boston Celtics,” Williams said. “But I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform. I firmly believe that.”

That comment drew an eyebrow raise from Alan Hahn, a Knicks fan who works for MSG. Hahn mentioned NBA Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier, who is in the running for the greatest Knicks ever.

Williams then clarified his stance, saying, “Before is said and done. I think we will be talking about him in that capacity.”

Jalen Brunson Hits Game-Winning Shot

🗣️🗣️ MKE BREEN DOUBLE BANG 💥💥 Jalen Brunson with ice in his veins seals the series in Game 6 for @nyknicks !!! Catch the Postgame show on MSG Networks or stream on The Gotham Sports App! @jalenbrunson1 | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/gKTMPX1EK5 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 2, 2025

Winning time is Brunson time.

The most clutch player in the NBA hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to put the Knicks ahead of the Pistons, 116-113.

The Pistons could not get a shot up on their next possession, giving the Knicks the victory to win the series 4-2.

Brunson finished the game with 40 points to lead the Knicks to victory.