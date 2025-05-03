NBA News and Rumors

Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever.

After Jalen Brunson hit the game-winning shot to push the New York Knicks past the Detroit Pistons, Jay Williams suggested the talented lefty could become an all-time great.

Jay Williams On Jalen Brunson’s Trajectory

Brunson’s easily one of the most beloved Knicks of the 21st century. Last night’s game-winning shot only added to his legacy.

On Friday’s Get Up, the panel discussed Brunson’s impact on the Knicks and how he’s helped revitalize the franchise.

Williams took things one step further and named Brunson as one of the best to ever wear the blue and orange.

“I know that he has to close the deal and win a championship. A lot of that is roster construction, the right pieces. I don’t think they’re actually going to have a chance against the Boston Celtics,” Williams said. “But I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform. I firmly believe that.”

That comment drew an eyebrow raise from Alan Hahn, a Knicks fan who works for MSG. Hahn mentioned NBA Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier, who is in the running for the greatest Knicks ever.

Williams then clarified his stance, saying, “Before is said and done. I think we will be talking about him in that capacity.”

Jalen Brunson Hits Game-Winning Shot

Winning time is Brunson time.

The most clutch player in the NBA hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to put the Knicks ahead of the Pistons, 116-113.

The Pistons could not get a shot up on their next possession, giving the Knicks the victory to win the series 4-2.

Brunson finished the game with 40 points to lead the Knicks to victory.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever.

Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up.
Three Trade Destinations For Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 30 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Stunned by Pacers, Face Uncertain Future, Where Could Giannis Go Next?
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 30 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen A. Smith looks at the camera.
Stephen A. Smith: Miami Heat Need To Move On From Pat Riley
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.
Damian Lillard Injury: Bucks PG To Miss Significant Time With Achilles Tear
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2025
NBA News and Rumors
USATSI_5119348_168396541_lowres-2
Five biggest blowouts in NBA playoff history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 23 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (finger) out at least 4 weeks
Trae Young Trade Rumors Swirl After Hawks Miss Playoffs Again
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 21 2025
More News
Arrow to top