CBS college basketball analyst Jay Wright has filled out his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Jay Wright’s March Madness predictions and expert picks below.

It’s time to fill out brackets for the upcoming 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Even though it’s nearly impossible to predict upsets and Cinderella stories, celebrities and sports broadcasters tend to share their brackets and hot takes for the March Madness Tournament.

However, few analysts are as qualified as CBS Sports analyst Jay Wright.

The former Villanova Wildcats head coach won two national titles and racked up 16 NCAA Tournament appearances during his time in Pennsylvania.

Wright has released his bracket which includes a few interesting picks, including picking No.1 seed Kansas to repeat as National Champions.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

Jay Wright March Madness 2023 Bracket

Jay Wright March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Jay Wright coached the Villanova Wildcats for 21 seasons. He led the Wildcats to six Big East Conference championships and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. As head coach, Wright reached four Final Fours and won two national championships in 2016 and 2018.

He retired in 2022 and signed with CBS as a college basketball analyst. Ahead of March Madness, he released some of his predictions for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Check out Wright’s March Madness predictions below.

Michigan State To Reach Elite Eight

Tom Izzo is literally impossible to keep out of the NCAA Tournament and his teams tend to play their best basketball late in the season.

The Michigan State Spartans hold on to the No.7 seed in the East. The Spartans look to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2019.

Izzo’s squad has faced a lot of adversity this season. They began by dropping five of their seven conference games before winning five of seven down the stretch.

Both Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser can do a lot of damage as Michigan State’s leading scorers. However, they don’t have a lot of depth, which could be a problem come tournament time.

The Spartans own a 113.4 adjusted offensive efficiency rating, which ranks 40th in the nation. On defense, they’ve held opponents to 96.6 points per 100 possessions, also 40th in the country.

Gonzaga To Reach Elite Eight

Gonzaga is the dreaded third seed. While there has been bad luck surrounding third seeds making it out of the first round, it might be a different case for the Bulldogs, who are the best offensive team in the country.

Gonzaga is fresh off winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and extended its winning streak to nine games straight.

Mark Few’s squad is number one in the nation with an adjusted offensive efficiency of 124.0. They also own an effective field goal percentage of 58.5%, good for second in the NCAA. While their defense isn’t rated as high, the Bulldogs still hold their opponents to 99.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 76th in the country.

Marquette To Reach Final Four (+400)

Since the new year, Marquette has only lost two games. The Golden Eagles capped off the season strong by winning the Big East Conference Tournament and nine straight games heading into March Madness.

Led by head coach Shaka Smart, the Golden Eagles have one of the best offenses in the country. Their two best scorers, Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones, are supported by a strong cast of solid sophomores, giving them enough firepower to be a deep threat in the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette ranks seventh in the nation on offense with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 119.4. The Golden Eagles also have an improving defense, which has held opponents to 97.5 points per 100 possessions, good for 48th in the country.

Kansas To Win National Championship (+1100)

As the saying goes, defense wins championships and Kansas boasts one of the best defenses in college basketball. The Jayhawks are coming off a blowout loss to Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament and should be focused during the Big Dance as a result.

Despite the loss, Kansas finished the season with a 27-7 record, securing the No.1 seed in the West.

Bill Self’s squad holds their opponents to 91.4 points per 100 possessions, good for seventh in the nation. Kansas also owns the 29th best offensive in the country with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 114.6.

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023