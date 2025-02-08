Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels, took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He beat out Denver’s Bo Nix and Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers for the award. Daniels showed he was the best quarterback of this year’s rookie class. The young quarterback led the Commanders as far as the NFC Championship. Considering how competitive this year’s rookie quarterback class was, this makes Daniels’ award that much more impressive. The Commanders have found their leader of the future. With more experience and some new weapons potentially on the way in the offseason, Daniels has the opportunity to continue making NFL history.

Washington Commanders Quarterback, Jayden Daniels, Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jayden Daniels’ Numbers and Impact This Season

One look at Daniels’ numbers shows why he took home the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. During his rookie campaign, he logged 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns to only nine interceptions, a completion percentage of 69.0 percent, and a passing success rate of 47.1 percent. The former LSU product also recorded 7.4 yards gained per pass attempt, a passer rating of 100.1, and 10.8 yards gained per pass completion.

Daniels also made an impact in the rushing department. He logged 891 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and a rushing success rate of 62.8 percent. Considering the fact that Terry McLaurin is the only big name in their prime on the offense, this makes Jayden Daniels’ performance in his rookie season all the more impressive. If the Commanders can add some extra weapons in the offseason, then the Commanders could be a steady contender in the NFC for many years to come. Considering all of this, expect quarterback, Jayden Daniels, to possibly become the face of the NFL one day.

A Bright Future for the Washington Commanders

With a revamped coaching staff and a new leader on the offense, Washington has to be excited about their future holds. No one expected them to make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Especially with a rookie quarterback at the helm, no matter how much promise he showed in college. Washington’s defense also performed above expectations. With a couple of savvy veterans on the roster, their locker room played a big part in Jayden Daniels’ growth and development this year. It makes sense why Jayden Daniels took home the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Washington Commanders fans have to be excited about the team’s future with Daniels at the helm.