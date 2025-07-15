Jayson Tatum Trying to Recruit Damian Lillard to Boston

Jayson Tatum has reportedly been giving his best sales pitch to new free agent point guard, Damian Lillard. Lillard was recently waived-and-stretched at the start of free agency by the Milwaukee Bucks. The star guard now controls where he will play once he is healthy. As for Tatum, he went down with an Achilles injury this past postseason, like Lillard, and will most likely miss all of next year. The Celtics superstar seems to be doing his part in trying to keep his team in contention and bring in some reinforcements. However, there are still some risks if Damian Lillard does join the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum Trying to Lure Damian Lillard to the Boston Celtics

Other Options for Damian Lillard



There are a few other teams also vying for Lillard’s services. One must also remember that Lillard will most likely not play next year due to his Achilles injury, suffered in the first round of last season’s playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. It should also be noted that the nine-time All-Star guard is not in a rush to sign with anyone anytime soon. Regardless, Damian Lillard remains an enticing prospect for a couple of other contenders.

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to the point guard due to Lillard’s connections to the Bay Area. Moreover, the Warriors are also looking to surround Steph Curry with as much talent as possible as their title window slowly starts to close.

Another team in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes is the Miami Heat. The Heat are in need of an alpha, especially in the post-Jimmy Butler era. Whether that alpha is a Damian Lillard coming off an Achilles injury remains to be seen. Still, Miami adding someone like Lillard would certainly be a box office move. At the very least, keep fans entertained.

The Risks and Rewards of Lillard Potentially Joining Boston



While Damian Lillard joining the Celtics looks great on paper, one must keep in mind that fit and team chemistry also play a huge role. Lillard will also be 35 years old by the time he steps foot on the court again. Not to mention, he has never been a great perimeter defender. A facet of his game that is unlikely to improve with age, especially coming off a significant injury.

On the flip side, he is also one of the greatest shooters and scorers in the Association. Lillard would give Boston some extra offensive firepower. Considering all of this, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard may sound like an exciting duo on the surface. However, one should also be mindful of the logistics involved in a potential move like this for the Boston Celtics.