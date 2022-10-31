Jayson Tatum Unimpressed With Grant Williams’ Halloween Antics After Wizards Win

Spooky season is upon us and some have taken to Halloween more than others this year, as Jayson Tatum had questions for Grant Williams after his teammate dressed up as Batman following the Celtics win over the Wizards on Sunday.

Grant Williams celebrated the Celtics win on Sunday in an interesting fashion, as the Boston star dressed in a full Batman costume to conduct his post match interviews and even answered questions in the superhero’s voice:

“We kept Boston safe.

“We’re just as good in the lights as we are in the darkness. It’s the best to have two guys, Superman, Green Lantern, do our best job as a league to not only keep this team secure, but this city safe.”

Williams earned the nickname of ‘Batman’ last season when the 23-year old asked Jaylen Brown to call him by the superhero’s name to the media following a strong defence on Luka Jokic.

“Grant did a great job, he wanted me to tell the media he wants his nickname to be Batman. I said, ‘I don’t know about that one Grant.’”

One player who certainly wasn’t impressed with Williams’ costume was teammate and Boston’s star player Jayson Tatum, who was heard questioning the outfit as Williams spoke to the media.

Laugh’s were shared with the journalists and the players after Tatum asked ‘What the f*** are you doing’, however after finishing the Wizards game with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists Williams was more than happy to get into the Halloween spirit on Sunday night.

Boston will be hoping that Williams can put in a superhuman performance in their next game, as they face the Cavs on Wednesday night.

Looking for some more basketball action? Check out the best NBA betting sites.