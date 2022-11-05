Jeff Siegel Picks for Breeders Cup 2022 | Breeders Cup Expert Picks

Jeff Siegel picks his favorite horses in the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. The top picks and best bets from one of the top horse racing experts are featured below.

The 2022 Breeders Cup Classic is this Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical race. The event was first inaugurated in 1984. Keeneland racetrack is hosting all 14 races on Friday and Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds for Siegel’s picks are below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview coverage will air on USA Network. Continue reading for Jeff Siegel picks for the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic.

Jeff Siegel Picks for Breeders Cup Classic 2022 | Jeff Siegel Predictions

Similar to all the other horse racing experts, Jeff Siegel likes what he’s seen from Flightline. “I’m pretty much not going to spend a whole lot of time on the Classic,” explained Siegel. “Flightline is my pick because I see him — I got horses with trainer John Sadler — I can’t tell you how well he’s doing. He’s training well, he looks great.”

Call it a biased pick, but at least Siegel is honest. Flightline is undefeated for a logical reason: he’s one of the fastest racehorses ever. “He’s looking for anything that can challenge him, and I’m just not seeing it.” The 4-year-old colt is going for his sixth consecutive win.

Flightline is the 3-5 favorite to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. He’s Siegel’s favorite pick as well. On Flightline, the handicapper also said, “He’s working out here better, if you can believe this, than he worked prior to the Pacific Classic in September.”

“Flightline’s gonna sit second behind Life Is Good starting out and jockey Flavien Prat — who’s ridden Life Is Good — is part of this opinion to John Sadler that he knows how far Life Is Good can run. I mean, how far he can competitively run.” However, he still thinks Flightline will win. Other Jeff Siegel picks are on the main page.

Life Is Good (+600) at BetOnline | 2022 Breeders Cup Expert Picks

Life Is Good has 6-1 odds to win this race. “Life Is Good can run a 1 1/4-mile race, if you’re running him against lesser horses, but I’m not expecting him to overtake Flightline,” said Siegel. “I’m not expecting Flavien to go after the leader until maybe the quarter pole but not much sooner than that.”

While talking about Flightline, the horse racing expert explained, “I think he feels that Life Is Good is going to come back to him and what he doesn’t want to do is try to engage Life Is Good when Life Is Good still has something left. Because while he may go by him, it may take a little bit out of him for horses that’ll be behind him.”

Despite Life Is Good being Siegel’s No. 2 pick, he hopes this won’t discourage bettors. Life Is Good does not have to win the Breeders Cup Classic for gamblers to make bank on Saturday. An exacta is the way to go. More Jeff Siegel picks are on the main page.

Taiba (+800) at BetOnline | Jeff Siegel Picks for Breeders Cup Classic 2022

Taiba has 8-1 odds to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. “Taiba can go on by Flightline only if he already has the lead at the three-sixteenths pole,” said Siegel. Ultimately, Taiba needs leverage down the stretch for him to upset the 3-5 favorite, which is not likely to occur. Jeff Siegel picks

“Flightline will go on by a lot easier if he paces himself during this race. It’ll prevent the closers from catching him as he loses energy towards the end, so Taiba could possibly finish in the top 3. It depends on when he engages… In the end, I don’t think it matters. I think Flightline will win the race anyways.”