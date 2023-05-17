Jeff Siegel Preakness Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

With the Preakness Stakes just days away, horse racing experts are hard at work studying the form, and one such expert is Jeff Siegel, who has released his pick for the race. Siegel has over 40 years in the industry and is a widely respected handicapper known for his ability to break down races and in-depth knowledge of the sport. Let’s take a look at Jeff Siegel’s Preakness Stakes picks and predictions.

Here is a quick look at Jeff Siegel’s expert pick for the Preakness Stakes. For a more in-depth account, continue reading below.

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023

Saturday, May 15, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +550

Jeff Siegel Preakness Stakes 2023 Picks and Predictions

Jeff Siegel has over 40 years experience in the horse racing industry, and his picks and predictions on the big races are highly sought after. Thankfully, for fans of Siegel, he has just released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

In an episode of “It’s Official,” Siegel talked through his thoughts on the race with Jeremy Plonk.

Mage To Win (+140)

Siegel does not beat about the bush when it comes to offering up his opinion on the Preakness. He says that Mage has already beaten the best horses the sport has to offer in the Kentucky Derby, and now he is facing the “leftovers.”

“If you like Mage, you are comforted by the fact that none of the horses that are in the Preakness were considered good enough or advanced enough to be in the Kentucky Derby,” Siegel said. “I just think we are going to Mage come back and do it again, just like he did in Kentucky.”

Siegel was impressed with the way Mage won the Kentucky Derby, and believes he has what it takes to win again in Pimlico.

“I loved his win in the Derby, I really did,” Siegel stated. “He missed the break, that’s a tough thing to overcome, especially since he was mired in dirt throughout the whole race. It wasn’t like he had a real easy run at all. He kept coming. I thought he would make a move, and flatten out. It was a terrific effort. It was a hard race for him.

“My theory about bouncing off a hard race is the good ones can do it, maybe the cheaper ones can’t. From what I’ve seen of Mage, he’s a good one.”

With that said, Mage’s current odds of +140 could look big value on Saturday evening, leading to potential celebration for Jeff Siegel as he triumphantly crosses the finish line.

