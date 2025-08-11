MLB News and Rumors

Jen Pawol becomes first woman to umpire MLB game

USATSI_26821343_168396541_lowres-2

History was made in Major League Baseball on Saturday as Jen Pawol of West Milford, New Jersey became the first woman in history to umpire a MLB game. The 48-year-old was given the assignment to umpire first base for the National League East Division battle between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who were the other umpires?

David Rackley of Houston, Texas was the home plate umpire, Chris Guccione of Salida, Colorado was the second base umpire, and Chad Witson of Dublin, Ohio was the third base umpire.

What happened in the game?

The Braves beat the Marlins by a score of 7-1. It was a strong game offensively for Braves center fielder Michael Harris II of DeKalb, Georgia. Harris II had two extra base hits (double and a home run), and three runs batted in.

Atlanta also had a quality start from Hurston Waldrep of Cairo, Georgia. He pitched six innings and only gave up one earned run, four hits, and one walk, to go along with six strikeouts. Of the 89 pitches Waldrep threw, he had 61 strikes and 28 balls. After Waldrep pitched, Pierce Johnson of Denver, Colorado had the hold after throwing an effective seventh inning.

Pawol given third base for the second game of the doubleheader

This game was tighter, but the Braves still came out on top by a score of 8-6. The Braves hero in this game was designated hitter Marcel Ozuna of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who had two home runs. Erick Fedde of Las Vegas, Nevada got the win, Aaron Bummer of Valencia, California, and Austin Cox of Macon, Georgia had holds, and Raisel Iglesias of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba had the save.

Behind home plate Sunday

Pawol was given home plate duties on Sunday, as the Braves won 7-1. The Braves hit three home runs, as first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia hit a solo shot off Canadian Cal Quantrill in the fourth inning, while Ozuna and Harris II hit seventh inning home runs. Ozuna’s home run was a two-run dinger. Joey Wentz of Lawrence, Kansas had the win on the mound for the Braves, while Daysbel Hernandez of Oriente, Cuba and Dylan Lee of Dinuba, California each had holds.

Where are the Braves in the standings now?

With three straight wins with Pawol as an umpire, the Braves improved to a record of 51 wins and 67 losses. But Atlanta is still in fourth place in the National League East, and 17.5 games back of the division leading Philadelphia Phillies.

