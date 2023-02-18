We all know what spectacular goaltending Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden has provided the Bruins in 2022-23. He is a Vezina Trophy candidate this season, as he has a miraculous record of 27 wins, four regulation losses, and one loss in extra time, with a goals against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .937. What you may not know is that the Bruins backup goaltender, Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, Alaska has been excellent in between the pipes too.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 2022-23, Swayman has a record of 13 wins, four regulation losses, and two losses in extra time. He has two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.21 and a save percentage of .918.

Two Shutouts in 2022-23

Swayman had his first shutout of the season on January 16 in an afternoon contest against the Philadelphia Flyers. He made 29 saves as Boston trounced Philadelphia 6-0 at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Three Bruins of Czech descent had three points each. David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia, and Pavel Zacha of Brnio, Czechia had two goals and one assist each, while David Krejci of Sternberk, Czechia had three assists.

Swayman had his second shutout of the season on Thursday in a 5-0 Bruins win over the Nashville Predators. So in the two games that Swayman has posted a blank sheet, the Bruins have won by a combined score of 11-0. In this contest, Swayman made 28 saves. Offensively, three Bruins picked up a multi-point game. Patrice Bergeron of L’Anciene-Loretre, Quebec had one goal and one assist, while Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York and Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden had two assists each.

Career Statistics

Swayman has a record of 43 wins, 21 regulation losses, seven losses in extra time, and seven shutouts in his career. He has a goals against average of 2.22 and a save percentage of .919.

Best in the NHL

The Bruins have a record of 41 wins, eight regulation losses, and five losses in extra time for 87 points. They have a seven point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes, who have the second most points with 80.