Jerick McKinnon is one of the biggest wild cards coming into this year’s Super Bowl. Despite being a running back in Kansas City’s pass-heavy offense, he has the ability to make a big play at any moment. If there is ever a time to feature a big-play back, it is none other than this game.

Below, we will break down some player props for the electric running back from Georgia Southern.

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Click to register with BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Jerick McKinnon Stats

Jerick McKinnon has seemingly found a home in Kansas City. While his rushing stats don’t jump off the charts, it is important to note the other ways he wreaks havoc in this lethal offense.

Patrick Mahomes won his second league MVP this year. With that in mind, any running back on the Chiefs is not going to get as many rushing opportunities as they would compared to a team such as the San Francisco 49ers. Regardless, McKinnon is still a solid back.

This regular season, McKinnon rushed for 72 yards while also catching 56 passes. It is important to remember that McKinnon was not the starting running back on Kansas City’s depth chart, that title belongs to Isiah Pacheco.

On top of this, he also logged nine receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Jerick McKinnon stats and betting trends ahead of the Super Bowl below.

McKinnon was targeted by Mahomes four times in their win over the Bengals

McKinnon has at least four rushing attempts in the past two games

In three career games against the Eagles, McKinnon has averaged 8.3 attempts and 32.2 yards

Last Game vs Bengals: Four rushing attempts, two receptions, 17 receiving yards

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles Vs Chiefs Odds

This Super Bowl is features two very high-powered offenses. Both offenses are capable of utilizing auxiliary players such as Jerick McKinnon.

The Eagles are slightly favored, but this may be due to them boasting a better defense.

The Eagles enter as -1.5 favorites. However, the Kansas City Chiefs still have a great chance with Mahomes and company leading the way offensively. The defense will key in on the stars, so, this will open the door for players such as McKinnon to have a big night.

For a complete breakdown of the Eagles vs Chiefs odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Jerick McKinnon Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

In Sunday’s matchup, the Chiefs offense will face their toughest test yet. The Eagles defense has their fair share of game changers and can flip momentum at any given moment.

Who knows if the Chiefs defense will be able to contain Jalen Hurts, so the Chiefs offense will be called upon to answer the bell many times. This is a game that could make or break a player like McKinnon’s career. After all, one game-saving play got defensive back, Malcolm Butler, paid for many years.

Some are even saying Jerick McKinnon could be a sleeper for the Super Bowl MVP.

Check out some of the most popular Jerick McKinnon player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Yards — Over/Under 21 Yards

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 21 -108 Under 21 -334

McKinnon Receptions — Over/Under 4 Receptions

Jerick McKinnon Receptions Odds Play Over 4 +129 Under 4 -213

McKinnon Touchdowns — Over/Under 2 Touchdowns

Jerick McKinnon Touchdowns Odds Play Over 2 +1000 Under 2 +179

Best Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet — Under 2 Touchdowns (+179)

Jerick McKinnon could shine in this game. However, one has to remember that he is the backup running back playing in a pass-heavy offense.

Patrick Mahomes is not afraid to spread the ball around. With that in mind, McKinnon will also be competing for opportunities with all the other wideouts, running backs, and tight ends in this Andy Reid offense.

McKinnon will have a few big plays, but it is hard seeing him get any more than one touchdown in this Super Bowl.

Take McKinnon to get under two touchdowns.

