Jermell Charlo Expresses Interest in Terence Crawford Fight After Canelo

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
jermell charlo

Jermell Charlo, the undisputed junior middleweight champion, has expressed his interest in a potential fight against Terence Crawford following his upcoming bout against Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford’s Interest in Charlo

Terence Crawford, fresh off his victory over Errol Spence Jr., has already stated his interest in fighting Jermell Charlo. Crawford has expressed a desire to clash with Charlo for the 154-pound crown, which would make him boxing’s sole undisputed champion.

Charlo’s Response

Jermell Charlo has responded to Crawford’s interest, stating that he is open to a fight with Crawford after his upcoming bout against Canelo Alvarez. Charlo is set to defend his super middleweight title against Alvarez on September 30. If successful, Charlo could potentially look towards a showdown with Crawford.

Potential Showdown

A potential fight between Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford would be highly anticipated in the boxing world. Both fighters are highly skilled and have achieved great success in their respective weight classes. A matchup between them would not only determine the undisputed champion at 154 pounds but also showcase the skills and abilities of two of boxing’s top talents.

Crawford’s Condition for the Fight

Terence Crawford has previously mentioned that a fight with Canelo Alvarez would have to take place at 168 pounds, which is above his current weight class. It remains to be seen if Crawford would be willing to move up in weight to face Charlo or if the fight would take place at a catchweight.

Charlo’s Recent Success

Jermell Charlo has been on a dominant run in the junior middleweight division, holding the IBF, WBA, and WBC titles. His recent victories have solidified his status as one of the top fighters in the division. A potential matchup with Crawford would provide an opportunity for Charlo to further cement his legacy and prove himself against another elite fighter.

Boxing News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
