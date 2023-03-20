Football is all in the family for Jerome Bettis Jr., son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

It has to be tough following in his father’s footsteps, but Bettis Jr. is off to a great start.

Jerome Bettis Jr 6‘3“ 190 College Park Woodward Academy HS, GA impress me at both WR and FS. Long arms, big hands and a great attitude. Wide catch radius. Excellent separation speed. 4.0 GPA. Can create separation speed at the top of the route.⁦@jeromebettisjr⁩ Big time. pic.twitter.com/PZLxaWMkuT — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 19, 2023

He plays different positions than his legendary dad; he is a wide receiver and safety.

His build is also different at 6’3″ and 190 pounds.

In contrast, his running back father nicknamed “The Bus”, in his peak playing days, was listed at 5’11” and 252 pounds.

Jerome Bettis at #GaTech tonight as a dad. His son Jerome Jr is a 2025 recruit. pic.twitter.com/kbZhoNLquH — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) October 20, 2022

Bettis Jr. Is A Sought After Recruit

The college visits are ongoing for the high school sophomore who is a top Class of 2025 prospect, but the offers are starting to pour in.

The question will be which Division I school Bettis Jr. selects.

A sentimental pick could be the University of Notre Dame, his father’s alma mater, which recently made him an offer.

That offer shocked Bettis Jr. who was speechless upon hearing the news.

He shared his reaction with Irish Sports Daily.

“I didn’t even know what to say. I couldn’t speak. He was on the phone like, ‘Are you there?’ Because I couldn’t say anything. I was stunned. It was amazing. It was surreal to receive that offer from that school…Words can’t describe it…Just being raised as a Notre Dame fan, growing up around South Bend, I’ve been down there multiple times as a kid and now as a recruit. Having my dad actually go back and graduate from there and him shedding some more light on the school and all the great things about it, it’s been great.”

But it is way too early to predict as reported offers also have come in from Missouri, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Marshall, the University of Massachusetts, Boston College, the University of Connecticut, and Arkansas.

He is also expected to visit the University of Oregon.

