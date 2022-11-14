Jerry Jeudy Avoids Serious Ankle Injury

The Denver Broncos got themselves some good news on Monday. Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a mild ankle injury during Sunday’s loss in Tennessee and avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news following an MRI.

Jeudy was injured during Denver’s first play from scrimmage. He was attempting to run a route when he fell to the ground without contact, grabbing the back of his ankle. He was carted into the locker room and did not return. Rapoport described the injury as a “strained muscle in the back of the ankle.”

From NFL Now: Following his MRI, #Broncos get good news on WR Jerry Jeudy. It’s a mild ankle injury, sources say. His status for this week has not yet been determined, but they received promising results. pic.twitter.com/WHw82qOF1W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

Jerry Jeudy’s status for next week’s game vs. Las Vegas is currently unknown. The Broncos are already limited at the wide receiver position. Fellow wideout KJ Hamler missed Sunday’s game against the Titans after injuring his hamstring in practice last week.

So far this season, Jeudy has 30 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns. His three receiving touchdowns lead the Broncos, while his catches and receiving yards are second on the team.

Denver’s passing game struggled with Jeudy out of the lineup. With both Jeudy and Hamler out, Kendall Hinton became the de facto second receiver alongside Courtland Sutton. The trio of Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington, and Tyrie Cleveland combined for one catch for 66 yards on five targets. Virgil had the only catch out of the group, a 66-yard touchdown which was the Broncos’ only touchdown. Denver lost the game by a score of 17-10.

The Broncos, 3-6, welcome in the equally desperate Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.