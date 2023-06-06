Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff Advance To French Open Doubles Semifinal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula

The maiden Grand Slam has eluded the All-American doubles team of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, but tennis fans hope that will change with the three Grand Slams left in 2023.

On Tuesday, Pegula and Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the French Open doubles competition for the second straight year.

They finished the 2022 French Open as the runners-up, but the No. 1 ranked team has their eyes on the final prize.

Their Semifinal Match Is On Thursday

It could be a rematch of the 2023 Miami Open final as the American duo could once again face the No. 10 team consisting of American Taylor Townsend and Canadian Leylah Fernandez should Townsend/Fernandez win their Wednesday quarterfinal match against the 14th-ranked Chinese team of Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan.

Townsend and Fernandez are a relatively new team that has played well, but Pegula and Gauff defeated them in Miami.

The French Open Doubles Controversy Is One Of Many At This Year’s Event

These doubles teams remaining in the competition are not the ones who made headline news at this year’s tournament.

The French Open doubles controversy surrounded the disqualified team of Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato.

Kato accidentally hit a ball kid in the chest with a ball.

This team initially received a warning until their opponents Mari Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo lobbied for the disqualification.


Kato was allowed to continue in mixed doubles.

Many were outraged by their disqualification because Kato definitely did not purposely hit her.

Emotions were amplified on all sides of the issue.

Conclusion

As the doubles competition gets into the final rounds, let’s hope the controversy is behind us so tennis can be the focus.

The problem with this year’s tournament is that there have been controversies almost every day of the tournament; many could have been avoided.

After the tournament is over, the French Tennis Federation will hopefully reflect on the unnecessary drama that permeated this year’s tournament and try to make changes so that controversial calls, unruly crowds, and player issues can be curtailed next year.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Elina Svitolina To Make Third Consecutive Grand Slam Semifinal

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
Top Six Matches Of the Quarterfinals Of 2023 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Is Venus Williams Playing At Wimbledon?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Holger Rune
Amid Double Bounce Controversy, Holger Rune Wins Five Set Thriller
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Daniil Medvedev
Russian And Belarusian Tennis Players Reportedly Experiencing Difficulties Getting Visas For Wimbledon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: National Bank Open
Top six matches of fourth round of 2023 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
475498926
Last American Men Bow Out On Saturday Leaving It Up To The Women To End French Open Championship Drought
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top