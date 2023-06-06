The maiden Grand Slam has eluded the All-American doubles team of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, but tennis fans hope that will change with the three Grand Slams left in 2023.

On Tuesday, Pegula and Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the French Open doubles competition for the second straight year.

They finished the 2022 French Open as the runners-up, but the No. 1 ranked team has their eyes on the final prize.

Their Semifinal Match Is On Thursday

It could be a rematch of the 2023 Miami Open final as the American duo could once again face the No. 10 team consisting of American Taylor Townsend and Canadian Leylah Fernandez should Townsend/Fernandez win their Wednesday quarterfinal match against the 14th-ranked Chinese team of Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan.

Townsend and Fernandez are a relatively new team that has played well, but Pegula and Gauff defeated them in Miami.

The French Open Doubles Controversy Is One Of Many At This Year’s Event

These doubles teams remaining in the competition are not the ones who made headline news at this year’s tournament.

The French Open doubles controversy surrounded the disqualified team of Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato.

Kato accidentally hit a ball kid in the chest with a ball.

This team initially received a warning until their opponents Mari Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo lobbied for the disqualification.



Kato was allowed to continue in mixed doubles.

Many were outraged by their disqualification because Kato definitely did not purposely hit her.

Emotions were amplified on all sides of the issue.

Conclusion

As the doubles competition gets into the final rounds, let’s hope the controversy is behind us so tennis can be the focus.

The problem with this year’s tournament is that there have been controversies almost every day of the tournament; many could have been avoided.

After the tournament is over, the French Tennis Federation will hopefully reflect on the unnecessary drama that permeated this year’s tournament and try to make changes so that controversial calls, unruly crowds, and player issues can be curtailed next year.

