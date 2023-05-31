American tennis player Jessica Pegula is trying to do the unthinkable.

She is competing in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at the 2023 French Open.

That schedule can be daunting, but she got a small reprieve on Wednesday in singles when Italian Camila Giorgi abruptly retired at the beginning of the second set.

It is not clear what her injury was, but Pegula won the first set convincingly.

Giorgi called a medical timeout before the second set began and without much explanation, pulled the plug on the match.

Pegula Also Won In Women’s Doubles On Wednesday

Later in the day, Pegula and doubles partner Coco Gauff won their first-round match in straight sets by the score of 6-2, 6-2 against Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva.

Pegula is playing mixed doubles with Austin Krajicek, the 32-year-old Floridian who is seeded third in men’s doubles.

The two have been friends since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and played together for the first time at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Pegula has focused on her doubles game in recent years and likes to play with Krajicek because he is a lefty.

Barbora Krejcikova Was Last To Win More Than One French Open Title In Same Year

Pegula is chasing the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova who was the last player to win in more than one discipline at Roland Garros in the same year.

Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open singles and doubles titles and made it to the quarterfinals in mixed doubles.

Conclusion



Players have different motivations for playing doubles in a Grand Slam.

Pegula likes to compete and wants to give herself more chances to play if she loses in one discipline.

She also mentions being injured in her younger years and not being able to play so she believes why not play doubles if she feels good.

It can be difficult to manage all of the schedules especially if the player advances into the second week in all disciplines.

This is a problem that Pegula, who is seeking her maiden Grand Slam, would like to have at this year’s French Open.

