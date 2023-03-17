NFL News and Rumors

Jets’ Allen Lazard Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Be His QB Again

Dan Girolamo
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard points.

If there is one player who wants to see Aaron Rodgers in New York, it’s wide receiver Allen Lazard, who recently signed with the Jets.

“Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12’s going to be my quarterback again,” Lazard said at his introductory press conference via SNY. “I think with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, the possibility to win is always a thing. And with that being said, it’s really the Super Bowl.”

Allen Lazard Reunites With Former Green Bay Packers Teammate And Coach

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets after five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In Green Bay, Lazard caught 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Before the reunion with Rodgers becomes official, Lazard is looking forward to playing under Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The former Broncos head coach served as Lazard’s offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019-2021.

“Knowing Hackett and our rapport and everything, and being in meetings with him, that’s some of the funnest times I’ve had with football is being with him on the field and in the meeting room,” Lazard said. “He’s the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life. And that goes from school to football, he just makes learning fun. Makes it really easy and he allows you to just go out there and play fast and not think. And because of that, is the reason I’ve had a lot of success these past few years.”

Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For The Jets

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets. Rodgers said he has not been holding anything up. The two teams are trying to work on compensation.

Although Lazard said the idea of Rodgers playing in New York was not the primary reason why he signed with the Jets, the wide receiver knows that “12” gives them a chance to win it all.

“Obviously him being here, it definitely helps the entire organization be able to take the next step that they need to, to make a deep playoff run and go win that Lombardi trophy,” Lazard said.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
