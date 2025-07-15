Jets, Garrett Wilson Agree to Four-Year, $130 Million Extension

The New York Jets have reportedly secured their star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, long-term. The team has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension with the former Ohio State Buckeye. The deal also includes $90 million in guaranteed money and is also the first time a wideout has had an annual average over $31 million despite playing in only three years. Wilson is now officially one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL and the Jets are hoping he can help usher in a new era. A theme that is sadly too common with the New York Jets. Now, the Jets will at least have their wide receiver one for the foreseeable future.

New York Jets Agree to Four-Year, $130 Million Contract Extension With Star Wideout, Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson’s Impact

In just three years, Garrett Wilson has already solidified himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He has recorded 279 receptions for 3,249 receiving yards, 11.6 yards per reception, and 14 receiving touchdowns. Furthermore, Wilson has also logged 5.5 receptions per game, 63.7 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 59.5 percent. His best season came last year ironically even with having to share touches with Davante Adams. Still, Garrett Wilson managed to come away with 101 catches for 1,104 receiving yards, 10.9 receiving yards per reception, and seven receiving touchdowns.

Additionally, Wilson also authored a catch percentage of 65.6 percent to go along with 64.9 receiving yards per game, 5.9 receptions per game, and a receiving success rate of 53.9 percent. With numbers like these, it makes sense why the New York Jets were willing to grant Garrett Wilson such a lucrative contract extension. Now, he will be a foundational piece as New York once again enters into a rebuilding phase.

Jets Hoping to Usher in a New Era

The New York Jets are now entering a different era with Justin Fields at quarterback. That is not to say that Fields will move the needle, but he is not the worst signal caller the Jets could have under center. With a security blanket like Garrett Wilson with a fresh, new deal, the Jets’ offense may be a sleeper going into the new season. Are they going to win the AFC East? Most likely not. However, pushing a youth movement with a promising new head coach in Aaron Glenn could bring some promise to a starving fan base. Solidifying a young talent like Garrett Wilson will also help matters and could be a positive sign for the future.