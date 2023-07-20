Jets’ Garrett Wilson: We Want To Win The Super Bowl

For the first time in almost a decade, the New York Jets enter an NFL season with high expectations thanks to the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson is embracing the pressure and has his mind set on one thing: a Super Bowl.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush, man: We want to win the Super Bowl,” Wilson said on Thursday (via SNY). “You don’t make the moves like we did unless you want to get there.”

Aaron Rodgers Begins New Tenure In New York

For the first time in his NFL career, Rodgers begins training camp outside Wisconsin.

“Everything is different,” Rodgers said after practice. “19 years in, there’s been a lot of training camps — all of them at 1265 Lombardi. Showing up at One Jets Drive was a little different.”

After being traded to the Jets in April, the four-time MVP is hoping to lead New York back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. Like Wilson, Rodgers loves the hype surrounding the team entering the 2023 NFL season.

“It’s spectacular, that’s what you want,” Rodgers added. “You want to be part of a place that has high expectations and there’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is definitely a good thing.”

New York Jets Set To Appear On Hard Knocks

Earlier this month, the Jets were selected to appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Filming is underway, and head coach Robert Saleh is changing his stance on the series. Saleh was not interested in his team appearing on the show. However, the Jets coach is choosing to “embrace” the notoriety the show will bring his team.

“We’re fine,” Saleh said while sporting an “I Love HK (Hard Knocks)” t-shirt. “We’ve been doing One Jets Drive for the last couple of years. Just talking with Hard Knocks, they’ve got a great group of people that are working with us and we expressed some of our concerns. They answered it and it’s gonna be fine.”

Hard Knocks premiere Tuesday, August 8, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

