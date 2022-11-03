Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan is looking for a better 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season than he did in 2021-22. He will be a big part of the Jets team if they hope to make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing them last season.

Strong Start to 2022-23

So far in 2022-23, Hellebuyck has a record of four wins, two regulation losses and one loss in extra time. He has one shutout, with a goals against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .931. Hellebuyck’s goals against average this year is his best goals against average in six years since the 2017-18 season, and the save percentage is the highest of his NHL career. He has made 230 saves in 247 save attempts.

Shutout against the Blues

On October 24, Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his 29th NHL career shutout. He made 13 saves in the first period, five saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. At the time it was the Jets’s third win of the season, and the Blues’s first loss of the season. In fact, it was the first of five straight losses for the Blues, who have a record of three wins and five losses for six points to start the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Jets are 2-0-1 since the Hellebuyck shutout as they beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-4 on October 27 and the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime on October 28. The Jets also lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. In the three games, Hellebuyck played against the Kings and Golden Knights, as David Rittich got the win against the Coyotes.

Struggles in 2021-22

It was definitely a disappointing 2021-22 NHL season for Hellebuyck. He led the NHL with 193 goals against and had a goals against average of 2.97, the highest of his NHL career. The Jets will play their first game since Sunday on Thursday when they host the Montreal Canadiens.