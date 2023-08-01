Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton Broke The Coaching Code

After having time to digest the situation, New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett finally responded to the negative comments said by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, saying he broke the coaching “code.”

“I’ve been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years, and as a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house. We know that,” Hackett said to the media on Tuesday. “There’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house. This past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it. There are things you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff.”

Nathaniel Hackett responds to Sean Payton's comments: "There's a code and there's a way things are done in that house. This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks. We're all susceptible to it." pic.twitter.com/aYvMM4HtoB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 1, 2023

Nathaniel Hackett Takes Responsibility For Last Year

The majority of Payton’s criticism was directed toward Hackett, calling his tenure in Denver last season “one of the worst coaching jobs.”

Hackett elected to take the high road, refusing to make excuses for his failures in Denver.

“I’ve got no excuses,” Hackett said. “That’s how we live here at the New York Jets, that’s how we’ve lived everywhere I’ve been — no excuses. So I own all those things.”

Hackett says the comments by Payton were “unfortunate” and expected to hear them when the Jets face the Broncos in Week 5. Hackett praised the entire Jets organization for having his back during this situation.

“This organization, these players, the coaches, (Robert) Saleh, just the entire organization, [owner] Woody [Johnson], [president] Hymie [Elhai], [exec Eric] Gelfand, everybody has been unbelievable. I think that’s something that is just awesome,” Hackett said. “It’s brought our team together, even the old players that I’ve coached very recently, just being able to hear them. It makes you realize that you do this for a very specific reason — for the love of the game, for the love of teaching, for the love of watching people grow. There’s up and downs. Never get too high, never get too low. Gotta love this stuff.”

Sean Payton Has Not Reached Out To Apologize

Here is Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Sean Payton and his comment about Nathaniel Hackett this week. Rodgers calls Payton “insecure” and says he should keep his coach’s name out his mouth. 👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7ISPvJBl5s — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 30, 2023

One day after his interview with USA Today, Payton apologized for his actions and said he would reach out to Hackett and Robert Saleh “at the right time.”

Apparently, the right time is not in the present as Hackett said it has not happened. Furthermore, Hackett does not expect Payton to reach out since they have never met.

One player who defended Hackett was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who previously worked with the offensive coordinator in Green Bay. Rodgers called Payton’s comments “way out of line” as he warned the Broncos’ coach to keep Hackett’s name “out of his mouth.”

