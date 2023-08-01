NFL News and Rumors

Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton Broke The Coaching Code

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Coach Nathaniel Hackett

After having time to digest the situation, New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett finally responded to the negative comments said by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, saying he broke the coaching “code.”

“I’ve been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years, and as a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house. We know that,” Hackett said to the media on Tuesday. “There’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house. This past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it. There are things you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff.”

Nathaniel Hackett Takes Responsibility For Last Year

The majority of Payton’s criticism was directed toward Hackett, calling his tenure in Denver last season “one of the worst coaching jobs.

Hackett elected to take the high road, refusing to make excuses for his failures in Denver.

“I’ve got no excuses,” Hackett said. “That’s how we live here at the New York Jets, that’s how we’ve lived everywhere I’ve been — no excuses. So I own all those things.”

Hackett says the comments by Payton were “unfortunate” and expected to hear them when the Jets face the Broncos in Week 5. Hackett praised the entire Jets organization for having his back during this situation.

“This organization, these players, the coaches, (Robert) Saleh, just the entire organization, [owner] Woody [Johnson], [president] Hymie [Elhai], [exec Eric] Gelfand, everybody has been unbelievable. I think that’s something that is just awesome,” Hackett said. “It’s brought our team together, even the old players that I’ve coached very recently, just being able to hear them. It makes you realize that you do this for a very specific reason — for the love of the game, for the love of teaching, for the love of watching people grow. There’s up and downs. Never get too high, never get too low. Gotta love this stuff.”

Sean Payton Has Not Reached Out To Apologize

One day after his interview with USA Today, Payton apologized for his actions and said he would reach out to Hackett and Robert Saleh “at the right time.”

Apparently, the right time is not in the present as Hackett said it has not happened. Furthermore, Hackett does not expect Payton to reach out since they have never met.

One player who defended Hackett was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who previously worked with the offensive coordinator in Green Bay. Rodgers called Payton’s comments “way out of line” as he warned the Broncos’ coach to keep Hackett’s name “out of his mouth.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

Video: Steelers’ George Pickens Makes Terrific Catch Over Joey Porter Jr.

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  58min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Detroit Lions Training Camp
Lions HC Dan Campbell Wanted Real Lion Mascot; NFL Said No
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Hall of Fame Game
Starting Quarterbacks Announced For Thursday’s Jets Vs. Browns NFL Hall Of Fame Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Nickelodeon sideline reporter Dylan Schefter
Nickelodeon Will Air Alternate Super Bowl Telecast In 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles Fans Waited In Line For Hours To Buy Kelly Green Jerseys
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Running back Ronald Jones
Cowboys’ Ronald Jones Suspended Two Games For PEDs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top