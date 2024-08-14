Featured

Jets Not Honoring Haason Reddick's Trade Demand

Mathew Huff
IsThe ugly tale between the New York Jets and pass rusher, Haason Reddick, has taken another turn. The Jets have reiterated that they will not trade the disgruntled outside linebacker despite his demand. Reddick has missed 21 days of training camp which has resulted in a mandatory fine of $50,000 per day. GM, Joe Douglas, had this to say about the situation: 

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report.”

This is a bit of a surprise considering players in today’s pro sports usually hold most of the power. However, it appears as if the team is putting its proverbial foot down in this particular instance. 

New York Jets Refusing to Trade Haason Reddick Despite Him Holding Out 

Haason Reddick’s Impact and Career 

One can see why the New York Jets would be hesitant to trade a pass-rusher like Haason Reddick. He has carved out a nice career for himself. Reddick has really started living up to his potential the past few years as he has been selected to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. Throughout his seven-year career, the two-time Pro-Bowler has logged 69 tackles for a loss, 58 sacks, and 16 forced fumbles.

On top of this, Reddick has also recorded numbers of 19 passes defended, five fumble recoveries, 410 combined tackles, and 263 solo tackles. With the Eagles, Reddick truly became a star with numbers of 27 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 24 tackles for a loss in his two years with Philadelphia. These numbers also showcase why the star linebacker is holding out for a better deal and just recently demanded a trade. 

The New York Jets: One of This Year’s Biggest Mysteries

It is hard to gauge how good the New York Jets will be this season. Will we get a washed-up Aaron Rodgers or a refreshed Aaron Rodgers? Will the offensive line be improved? Can Breece Hall become the next best thing at the running back position? The jury is still out on all of these questions. In the AFC East that also has the high-powered Miami Dolphins and a Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills team, the Jets are truly the joker in the deck. Considering all of this, the Haason Reddick situation has made New York an even more polarizing situation in the current NFL.  

Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
