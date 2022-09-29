New York Jets fans will be relieved to hear that their star quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared and is expected to return to the field on Sunday for NFL week 4 action.

Wilson has been injured since the Jets’ first week of pre season when they played the Philadelphia Eagles all the way back in August, but the star QB is expected to make his long awaited return this Sunday when the Jets take on the Steelers.

The Jets star spoke to the media earlier this week and discussed his excitement to return to the field.

Wilson has missed the opening three games of the season for the Jets following his arthroscopic surgery in the Summer, but head coach Robert Saleh has provided a positive update on the star QB ahead of his side’s week 4 game against the Steelers.

“We’re looking for confirmation. Once Zach’s doctors clear him, he will be ready to roll, but we can’t really be certain until he gets clearance. We should know in the next 24-to-36 hours.

“I wish I could tell you more, but it’s just communication. They’ve [the doctors] have been keeping tabs on him with his progress and activity.” Saleh also discussed the prospects of a change in tactics should Wilson come back in straight away to replace backup QB Joe Flacco this Sunday.

“There’s going to be some [different] stuff, we have a base game plan about how we do things. Then we start adding based on the players. He’ll have plenty of time to get ready.”

