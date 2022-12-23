Jets QB Zach Wilson on performance vs Jaguars: ‘It’s not good enough’

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson described his performance in Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as ‘not good enough’ and was pulled after three quarters.

New York suffered a fourth consecutive loss on Thursday Night Football at the MetLife Stadium and sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson was booed and benched during the defeat.

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, endured another rough night and completed 9/18 passes for 92 yards including one interception and three sacks.

The Jets’ playoff hopes are all but crushed as Robert Saleh’s side fell to a 7-8 record, rock bottom of the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Control Their Own Destiny

Speaking after the loss, Zach Wilson told reporters his performance was not good enough and he needs to do a better job of putting his teammates into winning positions.

“I just gotta put my head down and try and get better. My message to those guys out there was I’m trying to give them everything that I’ve got. I’m trying to lay it out there for you guys, but it’s not good enough. I gotta put them in a better position.

“We’re not doing anything offensively. I’m trying to figure it out and help get the guys going and get myself in a little bit of rhythm. We had nothing there. You gotta be hard on yourself. Why are we not moving the ball? And that starts with me.”

“I don’t blame them. We have a very passionate fanbase … Of course they are going to be frustrated." Zach Wilson on the boos from Jets fans tonight (via @snyjets)pic.twitter.com/Y0OTGFMqIu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2022

The largest cheer of the night from the MetLife Stadium was when backup QB Chris Streveler made a pass on 2nd and 9 towards the end of the third quarter, one of New York’s ten first downs on the night.

RELATED: Top Five Performers From Week 15 Of The 2022 NFL Season

This is the single worst pass that has ever gotten a QB a standing ovation. What a referendum on Zach Wilson that Jets fans were elated over this horrendous throw that cost the team a walk-in TD just because it was for positive yards. pic.twitter.com/hDhFKgAf2J — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 23, 2022

The Jets’ final two games are away from home against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins and the signs suggest it is unlikely to see Zach Wilson throw another football this season.