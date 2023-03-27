NFL News and Rumors

Jets’ Robert Saleh Confident Aaron Rodgers Trade Will Work Out

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stares.

For New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, a potential Aaron Rodgers trade is a matter of “when,” not “if.” On Monday, Saleh spoke to the media at the NFL’s annual league meeting and remains “confident” that a deal for the star quarterback will work itself out.

“I’m not hitting the panic button,” Saleh said via ESPN. “I’m confident that things are going to work out. You guys know me. I’m a very positive person and optimistic, so I’m confident that things will go the way we’re hoping. But at the same time, it’s not going to eat at me.”

New York Jets Remain Aaron Rodgers’s Preferred Destination

Though Saleh did not mention Rodgers by name due to the league’s tampering rule, it’s abundantly clear that the organization expects No. 12 to be under center come Week 1.

On March 15, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and announced his intention to play for the Jets.

“Since Friday I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said.

According to Rodgers, the trade has been held up due to issues over compensation. The Packers reportedly want the Jets’ first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in the upcoming draft. However, the Jets do not want to trade that pick.

Robert Saleh Addressed Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

Another big-time star could be heading to the Jets in Odell Beckham Jr. With Rodgers likely coming to New York, there is real interest from Beckham to team up with the Hall of Fame quarterback.

When asked about Beckham, Saleh complimented the star receiver, saying the team will explore every option to “add a great player.”

“He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league,” Saleh said of Beckham. “Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person. But, again, it’s just something that you’re always going to turn over every stone, cross your T’s, dot your I’s, just make sure you’re not missing an opportunity to add a great player.”

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
