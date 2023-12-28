NFL News and Rumors

Jets vs. Browns: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6)

Week 17 starts with the New York Jets (6-9) taking on the Cleveland Browns (10-5) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Jets vs. Browns.

Jets vs. Browns Odds

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns head into Thursday Night Football as a 7.5-point favorite. If the Browns beat the Jets, they will clinch a playoff berth.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New York Jets Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-117) -7.5 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34.5 (-110) Under 34.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jets vs. Browns: Predictions And Picks

Browns -7.5

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Can Joe Flacco bring the Browns to the playoffs? The 38-year-old has saved Cleveland’s season thanks to his stunning play over the last four games.

Since becoming the starter in Week 13, the Browns are 3-1 and need one more win to clinch a playoff berth. Considering Flacco was on the couch for most of the season, his numbers through four games are stunning. Flacco has completed 104 of 175 passes for 1,307 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Now, Flacco can beat his former team to make the playoffs. The last time the Jets played in Cleveland, Flacco led a miraculous comeback, with New York coming out on top 31-30 in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The key matchup in this game is Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper vs. Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner. Cooper set the franchise record for receiving yards with 265 in Week 16’s win over the Texans. Cooper now faces Gardner, who is having another All-Pro season. Cooper will not be 100%, as the wide receiver missed practice all week with a heel injury and goes into tonight as questionable.

It took the Jets nearly the entire season, but the offense finally looked competent under backup Trevor Siemian in Week 16’s 30-28 win over the Commanders. The Jets scored 30 points for only the third time this season.

However, the Commanders are not the Browns, who boast a top-5 defense led by Myles Garrett. The Browns are a different team in Cleveland – 7-1 SU/ATS at home and 3-4 SU/2-4-1 ATS on the road. Cleveland’s defense surrenders 20.5 points at home while giving up 25.9 on the road.

Cleveland’s defense shuts down the Jets on their way to a win and cover.

Bet on Browns -7.5 (-103) at BetOnline

Jets vs. Browns: Best Prop Bet

Trevor Siemian Under 176.5 Passing Yards (-120)

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14)
Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) throws against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Siemian had some success in his first start last week, completing 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Siemian did that against a Commanders’ defense ranked 31st against the pass (261.6 yards/game). Do you want to know which team is the best at defending the pass? That would be the Cleveland Browns, allowing only 160.1 yards/game.

Cleveland’s defense is excellent, ranking first in DVOA and second in pass DVOA.

Quarterbacks have struggled against the Browns’ defense, especially in Cleveland. Quarterbacks comparable to Siemian – Ryan Tannehill, Clayton Tune, and Kenny Pickett – all threw for less than 110 yards in Cleveland. Siemian adds his name to the list of quarterbacks to play poorly against Cleveland.

Bet on Trevor Siemian Under 176.5 Passing Yards (-120) at BetOnline
