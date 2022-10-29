The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of this season. However, the New England Patriots are going to be looking for a big bounce-back game, especially after last week’s fiasco against the Chicago Bears. While the Jets have the better record, a team coached by Bill Belichick is to never be counted out.

The New York Jets are coming off their fifth win of the year. They now boast a 5-2 win-loss record, but not without consequence. In the win at Denver last week, the Jets lost Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL. A big blow to both fantasy owners and the Jets considering they have relied heavily on him for their offensive success so far this season. With this in mind, the rival New England Patriots have a chance to come away with the upset. Without further adieu, here are our picks and predictions for this division matchup.

Jets vs Patriots Game Info

• Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

• Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

• Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

• TV: CBS

Potential QB Controversy in New England?

Bailey Zappe did about as good you could expect from a backup quarterback filling in for the injured starting quarterback, Mac Jones. However, it may have had unintended side effects. Outside of his abysmal performance against the Bears, Zappe has not been terrible this season. Many are now wondering if there could be a quarterback battle in New England. However, Mac Jones is eventually going to make sure he is the clear starter for a reason.

With that in mind, New England’s strength on offense lies in their running game. They come into this matchup tied with the Jets for the third most rushing touchdowns. It is worth worrying about this stout New York Jets defense, however, if there is any coach in the league who could figure them out, it would be none other than Bill Belichick. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, the Patriots should be ready for their division rival.

Are the Jets Actually Legitimate?

Along with their other New York counterpart, the New York Giants, the Jets have shocked everyone this season. However, it is worth noting who they exactly have defeated. Last week, the Jets secondary was playing against a backup quarterback in Brett Rypien.

As for their other competition this year, it has not exactly been notable either outside of Aaron Rodgers and a reeling Green Bay squad. They lost against the Baltimore Ravens in week one and other opponents they have faced include Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns, a struggling Pittsburg Steeler squad, and a Dolphins squad who had to put their third string quarterback in at the start of the game.

With that being said, one cannot overlook how good the Jets have done this year. After all, good teams handle business against so-called lesser teams. Despite Zach Wilson being out to start the year, New York has found ways to get it done week after week. Do not let the records fool you though, this very well could be their toughest test of the season.

Predictions For Jets vs Patriots

For this game, the Patriots are going to come in with a vengeance. They are not going to have a second week where they are the laughing stock of the league. Belichick is going to devise a plan that will have the young Zach Wilson reeling. We will also notice how glaring of a hole Breece Hall’s absence will leave for this Jets squad.

It is also worth noting that the Patriots have two of the best corners in the league right now. Whether that is Belichick’s system making them look good or not is a different conversation for another day. All in all, Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills have been great this year and will make life very difficult for the Jets wide receivers. With all of this in mind, we are predicting the away team to get the upset in this Jets vs Patriots showdown.

