Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is at the top of college football after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. Will Harbaugh remain at Michigan or jump to the NFL? Below, we examine Harbaugh’s coaching odds for the 2024 season.

Jim Harbaugh Leads Michigan To A National Championship

In his ninth season as head coach in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh finally claimed the sport’s top prize as Michigan defeated Washington by a score of 34-13 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Wolverines finish the 2023 campaign as National Champions with a record of 15-0, a Big Ten Championship, and a Rose Bowl victory.

The title marks Michigan’s 12th national championship in school history, the first since 1997.

The win caps off a perfect 15-0 season for the Wolverines. The victory culminated a three-year run that saw Michigan go 40-3, winning three straight Big Ten Championships and making three CFP appearances.

Jim Harbaugh Coaching Odds 2024: Michigan Or The NFL?

Jim Harbaugh is asked about the NFL in his post-title presser. "I just want to enjoy this. I just want to enjoy this…

I hope you give me that… Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?" pic.twitter.com/vFNepgr9E2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

Harbaugh has reached the pinnacle of college football. With nothing left to prove, will he remain at Michigan or head to the NFL?

BetOnline sets the odds of Harbaugh going to the NFL at -230. Harbaugh already has significant interest from several NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Harbaugh spent four years in the NFL as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.

From 2011-2013, the 49ers went to three straight NFC Championships. The 49ers reached Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season, losing to Jim’s older brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

The odds of Harbaugh returning to Michigan are currently at +175. View the odds chart below.

Jim Harbaugh Week 1 2024 Odds Play NFL -230 Michigan +175 Not Coaching +1000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.