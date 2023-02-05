Tennis News and Rumors

Jimmy Connors Defends Novak Djovokic

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
2016 US Open - Day 1

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors recently spoke out in defense of Novak Djokovic with respect to his unwavering position on the COVID-19 vaccine that limited his eligibility in 2022.

Djokovic, the newly minted 2023 Australian Open champion, has now earned 22 Grand Slam titles, tying him with Rafael Nadal.

The reality is that Djokovic missed two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022 because of the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the Australian and U.S. Opens.

He was not willing to get the vaccine to participate in these tournaments so he skipped them.

It is not an off-base assumption to conclude that he would have won at least one of those tournaments.

That means that Djokovic could have already surpassed Nadal in the Grand Slam title race.

 

Connors Commends Djokovic For Taking A Stand

Jimmy Connors Defends Novak Djovokic

On his Advantage Connors podcast, Jimmy said in part:

“The guy stood up for his beliefs, right or wrong…He was willing to stick by that, to the point of being ostracized from the game.”

 

Connors Is Not Wrong But Not Completely Right Either

Djokovic is his own person and does not hesitate to say or think what he believes.

However, it seems like a stretch to say he was in jeopardy of being ostracized by the game.

Djokovic’s opinions were very much a part of the worldwide conversation regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines.

People had differing opinions, but Djokovic’s stature in the game guaranteed that he would not be ostracized.

Tennis is at its core a game of kindness and civility.

It may have temporarily been rocked by COVID-19, but the entire world was too.

The good news is that all is well again as Djokovic has already won one of the Grand Slams he could not participate in last year.

The odds are in his favor to win the other one also, in September 2023 in New York.

 

Conclusion

In many ways, Connors is a kindred spirit to Djokovic.

He was a rebel that operated in his own unique way during his playing years.

Connors handled his entire career his way, playing until he was 43 years old.

For this reason, it is not surprising that Connors would admire Djokovic for sticking to his ethics regardless of the cost.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open

Roger Federer In Talks To Be 2023 Wimbledon Commentator

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US OPEN
Naomi Osaka Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Serena Williams Discusses Her Tennis Future
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Young Man and Woman Pickleball Player Playing Pickleball in Court
American Tennis Legends Headline Inaugural Pickleball Slam In April
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Australian Open
Top 5 Moments From The 2023 Australian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 31 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings
Nadal And Djokovic Chase Elusive 23rd Grand Slam Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Tennis’s “Unofficial 5th Major” Indian Wells Set For Early March
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top