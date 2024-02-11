As the excitement for Super Bowl 2024 reaches fever pitch, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome between the underdog Kansas City Chiefs, led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes, and the favored San Francisco 49ers, fronted by the surprising Brock Purdy.

With the Chiefs standing at odds of +108 and the 49ers at -128, the stage is set for a high-octane clash. Mahomes, who has a commendable 9-3 record when tagged as the underdog, might just steer the Chiefs to a stunning upset. But hold on, our puppies have a different idea.

In the midst of this thrilling anticipation, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ introduces a lighter, fluffier take on predictions – the adorable Puppy Predictors! This segment, a crowd favorite, brought a pack of lovable puppies to the stage, letting their playful choices forecast the Super Bowl champion.

As these pups scampered and chose, Chiefs and 49ers fans held their breath. But it was the 49ers who will win the Super Bowl according to the puppies. They’re clearly fans of…wait for it…Bark Purdy and Deebowow Samuel.

