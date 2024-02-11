NFL News and Rumors

Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show Puppies Predict Super Bowl 2024 Winner

David Evans
In a delightful twist to sports forecasting, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ has once again brought back its cutest tradition for Super Bowl 2024 – the Puppy Predictors! Who needs sports analysts or complex algorithms when you have a pack of playful puppies ready to predict this year’s Super Bowl champion? The segment, known for its whimsical approach to one of the biggest sporting events in America, combines the nation’s love for football with an overdose of cuteness. This year, the puppies chose the 49ers over the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Jimmy Fallon’s Puppy Predictors Select 49ers as Super Bowl Champions

As the excitement for Super Bowl 2024 reaches fever pitch, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome between the underdog Kansas City Chiefs, led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes, and the favored San Francisco 49ers, fronted by the surprising Brock Purdy.

With the Chiefs standing at odds of +108  and the 49ers at -128, the stage is set for a high-octane clash. Mahomes, who has a commendable 9-3 record when tagged as the underdog, might just steer the Chiefs to a stunning upset. But hold on, our puppies have a different idea.

In the midst of this thrilling anticipation, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ introduces a lighter, fluffier take on predictions – the adorable Puppy Predictors! This segment, a crowd favorite, brought a pack of lovable puppies to the stage, letting their playful choices forecast the Super Bowl champion.

As these pups scampered and chose, Chiefs and 49ers fans held their breath. But it was the 49ers who will win the Super Bowl according to the puppies. They’re clearly fans of…wait for it…Bark Purdy and Deebowow Samuel.

If you want to follow these wonderful little hounds, there is no better time. Sportsbook are offering huge bonuses in time for the Super Bowl. One such offer is with BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 bonus to customers for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the Super Bowl and back the puppies’ pick.
Back the SF 49ers to win the Super Bowl Now
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top